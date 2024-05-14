10 must-see films from the Festival

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is set to offer a treat for moviegoers, including new films from famous directors such as Yorgos Lanthimos and Paolo Sorrentino, as well as living legends like Francis Ford Coppola, David Cronenberg and George Miller.

Lanthimos will bring Poor things follow up Kinds of Kindness at the Cannes competition. The Greek author's latest opus, with the Oscar-winning film Poor things star Emma Stone, alongside Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe, will be at the top of everyone's Cannes attendee's must-see list. Sorrentin Parthenopethe 10th feature film by the Italian director, will also be screened in competition on the Croisette.

Meanwhile, Coppola will unveil the highly anticipated Megalopolisfeaturing Adam Driver, Shia LaBeouf and Aubrey Plaza, in the competition lineup, while Canadian Cronenberg returns with The Shroudsa horror thriller starring Vincent Cassel, Diane Kruger and Guy Pearce.

And among Hollywood's highlights at Cannes this year is Miller's Max Max: Fury Road prequel Angrywith Anya Taylor-Joy, screened out of competition.

But there are many other things to discover in the Cannes 2024 program to excite moviegoers. Here's a look at some of the festival's must-see tracks.

Anora

Sean Baker caused a sensation at Directors' Fortnight in 2017 with The Florida Project before entering the main Cannes competition four years later with Red rocket. He's up for the Palme d'Or again with this comedy about a young Brooklyn sex worker, played by Mikey Madison, who impulsively marries the son of an oligarch and finds her Cinderella story in trouble once the news returns to Russia.

The apprentice

Iranian-Danish Holy Spider director Ali Abbasi, demonstrated his skills by working in English on two deadly episodes of The last of us. He takes the next step with what promises to be a juicy investigation into the Faustian pact that fueled an American dynasty. It stars Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump, Jeremy Strong as famous lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn, Maria Bakalova as Trump's first wife Ivana, and Martin Donovan as his father , Fred Trump, the real estate developer known for his discriminatory rental policies.

Bird

Andrea Arnold's Bird Atsushi Nishijima

After immersing yourself in the documentary (Cow), television (Transparent, Big little lies) and the American youth subculture (American honey), Andrea Arnold's new feature appears to be a return to the British realism of her breakout works Red Road And Aquarium. The film stars Barry Keoghan as Bug, a father raising a son and daughter in a squat in north Kent. One of the children goes looking for adventure, and that's probably where the main character played by Franz Rogowski comes in.

Captured by the tides

Jia Zhangke's sixth film in competition at Cannes examines the transformation of China in the 21st century through the fragile love story of a couple spanning two decades, combining dramatic realism and documentary techniques. Starring once again Jia's wife and brilliant muse, Zhao Tao – most recently seen in a memorable turn as a gangster's tough girlfriend in 2018. Ash is the purest white — the new feature film, which began filming in 2001, crosses not only time and space but also Jia's entire filmography.

Emilie Pérez

Jacques Audiard, director of a prophet, Rust and bone and Palme d’Or Deepan, ventured into English-language feature films in 2018 with the Western Jake Gyllenhaal, The brothers sisters. It continues its international reach with this musical crime comedy set in Mexico, starring Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña and Édgar Ramírez, about a woman helping a fugitive cartel leader undergo gender-affirming surgery, in part to escape the authorities. Originally conceived as an opera in four acts, the film features original songs by French singer Camille.

Furiosa: A Mad Max saga

That of George Miller Furiosa: A Mad Max saga

Taking its place in the pantheon of the great action films of all time, George Miller's film Mad Max: Road to Fury kicked up dust at Cannes 2015, then led the way at the Oscars the following year, landing 10 nominations and winning six. This prequel to the post-apocalyptic survival thriller looks back at the younger years of the renegade warrior played by Charlize Theron in the previous film, before she met Max. Driving this time like Angry is Anya Taylor-Joy, with Chris Hemsworth.

Kinds of Kindness

In his third collaboration with the always original Greek maverick Yorgos Lanthimos, after The favourite And Poor thingsEmma Stone stars with Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Hong Chau and Margaret Qualley in this triptych that tells the stories of a man seeking to take control of his life, a police officer whose missing wife seems to be a different person to him return and of a woman in search. find someone destined to become a great spiritual leader.

Megalopolis

Much ink has been spent on Francis Ford Coppola's $120 million production, the eminent director's first feature film in 13 years. Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza and Shia LaBeouf are among the stars of what is described as an epic Roman fable set in modern-day America, in which opposing idealistic leaders fight for the future of 'a divided city, and perhaps for humanity itself. The Cannes competition premiere will reveal whether Coppola's self-financed project – and the massive marketing effort he envisioned for it – is a work of genius or madness.

Destination Motel

The first English-language film from Brazilian filmmaker Karim Aïnouz, the historical drama Brandon starring Alicia Vikander and Jude Law, garnered a mixed reception in the 2023 Cannes competition. He's back a year later with a return home – and what appears to be material closer to the seductive sensuality of his previous works – with this erotic thriller, a tropical noir film about the love between a young man with a target on his back and a woman angry at the controlling brutality of her abusive husband.

The substance

French writer-director Coralie Fargeat made her debut in 2017 with the Grindhouse thriller Rape Payback Revengea subversive feminist response to I spit on your grave, drenched in macabre carnage. Her second feature brings together a higher-profile cast – Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid – in an explosive dose of body horror that seems to promise more blood and guts.