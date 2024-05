French court clears director Polanski of defamation against British actor who accused him of rape

PARIS (AP) A French court on Tuesday acquitted filmmaker Roman Polanski of defamation against a British actor he accused of lying after she alleged he sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager.

PARIS (AP) A French court on Tuesday acquitted filmmaker Roman Polanski of defamation against a British actor he accused of lying after she alleged he sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager. The case stems from a 2019 interview with Paris Match magazine in which Polanski accused Charlotte Lewis of a heinous lie for alleging he raped her in the 1980s, when she was 16. The Paris court's ruling did not address the veracity of the rape allegation but focused only on whether 90-year-old Polanskis' comments during the interview constituted defamation against Lewis . Polanski has denied the accusations. Lewis said she felt disappointed by the verdict and would appeal. I feel sad, she said. For us, it's not over. Polanski was not present in court. His lawyer Delphine Meillet called him from the courtroom to tell him the news, saying: We won, Roman. Then speaking to journalists, she declared that the court had recognized his right to challenge the people who made accusations against him. She pointed out that the verdict fell on the opening day of the Cannes Film Festival, calling it a symbolic day. The question the court answered was whether you can defend yourself publicly when you are publicly accused. The answer is yes. You can dispute the accusations, you can question the accusations, the lawyer said. This is a victory for defense rights. Polanski, known for classics like Rosemary's Baby, Chinatown and The Pianist, also suggested to Paris Match that Lewis was a poor liar and may have falsely accused him out of frustration. Louis made public for the first time his accusations against Polanski in 2010, alleging that he had sexually abused me in the worst possible way when I was just 16 years old, referring to an incident that occurred in 1983 in Paris during a casting session for his Pirates movie. When her defamation trial was heard in Paris in March, Lewis said she did not file a rape complaint against Polanski in 2010 because too much time had passed for her allegations to be heard, noted Tuesday the court in a summary of its decision. The filmmaker has faced several other sexual assault accusations that allegedly occurred over several decades, including a notable case from 1977 where he was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in the United States. He pleaded guilty to illegal sexual intercourse with a minor, but fled to Europe in 1978 before his conviction could take place. ___ Associated Press journalists Thomas Adamson and Nicolas Garriga contributed. John Leicester, Associated Press















Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rmoutlook.com/entertainment-news/a-french-court-clears-director-roman-polanski-of-defaming-a-british-actor-8741948 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos