Can Horizon by Kevin Costner, presented at Cannes, help Western films?

The world premiere of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 at the Cannes Film Festival, out of competition on May 19, will test the appetite for a cinematic genre that has never lost its appeal with directors and critics but has proven one of the most difficult to make work at the worldwide box office.

Warner Bros. bet big on Horizonreleasing the first entry in Costner's multi-film epic across North America on June 28, and Chapter 2 on August 16. The marketing team behind barbie clearly believes, for the domestic market, that two $100 million westerns from the star of Yellow stone are as good as money in the bank.

At first glance, international buyers seem to agree. The first two Horizon the films should sell worldwide before Chapter 1 arrives on the Croisette.

“There's a lack of big, $100 million projects on the independent market, and with fewer studio releases this summer because of the strike, [international] Distributors are delighted to be able to offer not one but two films of this size,” says Daniel Baur of K5 International, which handles global sales on Horizon Chapter 1 And 2.

But for audiences in many foreign territories, the Wild West can be a tough sell. With the very big exception of Costner Dance with wolves – which grossed some $424 million worldwide, more than half of it outside North America – the international box office performance of traditional Westerns is rarely good, often bad and often ugly.

Dance with wolves aside, the last Hollywood western that can be described as an unreserved global success is that of Quentin Tarantino. Django Unchained (2012), a $100 million film that grossed nearly $450 million worldwide in 2012, about two-thirds of it outside North America. The Coen brothers True courage The 2010 remake was a domestic success ($171 million), but grossed a relatively disappointing $81 million internationally. Antoine Fuqua’s 2016 The Magnificent Seven The remake grossed Sony $162 million worldwide, a moderate success considering its $90 million-plus budget, excluding marketing and P&A costs, but barely 40% of its gross revenue. The business came from internationally. Even Costner is well received Open range (2003), a mid-budget, $22 million western that grossed Disney a respectable $58 million domestically, only grossed $10 million internationally.

Hybrid westerns like that of Gore Verbinski The Lone Ranger (2013) or that of Jon Favreau Cowboys and aliens (2011) — the former has Pirates of the Caribbean– the action-adventure, the latter being a Wild West sci-fi mashup – were more successful in the international market. Tidy earned $171 million outside of North America, compared to a disastrous $89 million gross domestically. Cowboys grossed $75 million internationally compared to $100 million domestically.

“The best thing you can do when selling Westerns to a non-American audience is to disguise them as something else,” notes a marketing executive at a Europe-based studio. “The new film from the Tarantino or Coen brothers, or an action thriller that just happens to have cowboys.”

Conventional thinking often views Westerns as too uniquely American to be easily translated abroad, making it difficult to obtain independent financing, which usually depends on overseas pre-sales. Many of the most high-profile westerns of recent years – Oscar winner Jane Campion's The power of the dogthe star of Jeymes Samuel The harder they fall and the Coen Brothers' Western Omnibus The Battle of Buster Scruggs — were all ordered by Netflix, which also acquired international rights to Paul Greengrass' Tom Hanks-starring film. World Newsa universal version in the United States.

When it comes to Horizon, Netflix could actually help the film's worldwide theatrical release. Earlier this year, the streamer rolled out Yellow stone, the series that launched the Western revival in the United States and helped reestablish Costner's frontier image in several international territories, including Germany and Brazil. Baur says watch Yellow stone could spark international audience demand for a Costner-led Western epic, comparing it to Studios Ghibli's catalog release on the streamer, which he said helped set the stage for the global box office success of The boy and the heron This year.

But Baur admits he doesn't throw Horizon as “the return of the western” as much as “the return of Kevin Costner”, banking on the appeal of a new Wild West epic from the director and star of Dance with wolves.

“You can’t compare a Costner Western to another Western,” Baur says. “It's a genre in its own right, like a James Cameron Avatar movie.”

International distributors will certainly not have the opportunity to attempt to conceal Horizon as something other than a western. Costner doesn't do genre hybrids or deconstructions. His frontier films may have a modern sensibility – particularly in their treatment of indigenous characters and issues surrounding white settler colonialism – but at heart, they are old-fashioned cowboy epics.

This could work in their favor. Tom Cruise brought Top Gun: Maverick – another nostalgic, decidedly unironic and proudly American blockbuster – at Cannes two years ago. The audience, American and global, roared with approval.