Hollywood producer Raymond Bouderau sentenced to 3 years in prison for burglaries in the Hamptons and Manhattan
A Hollywood producer was sentenced Tuesday to 3 years in prison for burglarizing the Hamptons and Manhattan homes of his girlfriend's wealthy romantic rival in September 2022 and stealing more than $1 million in property.
Raymond Bouderau, 51, of Manhattan, was also ordered by State Supreme Court Justice John Collins to pay $200,000 in restitution to the victim, who called him a crook, a master manipulative and sociopath when she addressed him during sentencing.
You've lived your whole life trying to be important and pretending to be someone famous, said Jodi Allardice of Sag Harbor, the girlfriend of Bouderau's co-defendant's former husband. You are invisible to everyone except yourself.
Deputy Suffolk County Prosecutor Kieran Rogers told the jury at the start of Bouderau's trial that he conspired with his girlfriend Jacqueline Jewett in the targeted attack on Allardice. The prosecutor said the burglaries, which included a second residence in Manhattan, were planned after Jewett's Connecticut home was burglarized in August 2022 and Bouderau convinced a jealous Jewett that her estranged husband and Allardice were behind it.
The trial ended in its first week when the district attorney's office offered Bouderau, producer of the 2020 film Bill & Ted Face the Music, the 3-year sentence after it was revealed that the State police investigators had lost crime scene photographs and other evidence from the Manhattan burglary.
The robbery and conspiracy charges were dropped and Bouderau pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary. He will receive credit for the 13 months he spent in prison before the trial began.
The loss of cash, jewelry and watches, precious and sentimental items, has not only impacted me financially, but also has far-reaching consequences that jeopardize my son's financial future, said Allardice in court during his victim impact statement. The emotional toll is immeasurable.
Bouderau's attorney, Jonathan Manley, of Hauppauge, told Collins he has seen growth in his client in the two years since his arrest.
“I truly believe that the man standing next to me today is not the same man who committed this crime,” Manley said. He accepted his responsibilities and I believe very, very strongly in second chances.
Bouderau, who faced 30 years in prison if convicted at trial, refused to speak at his sentencing in Riverhead, a decision that did not please the judge.
Frankly, I think it's cowardly not to make a statement here in open court, especially in the presence of the crime victim, Collins told Bouderau, who the judge said also has a pending drug charge in California. It's your right and maybe [your attorney’s] advice, but I don't like it.
Collins said he received dozens of letters of support for Bouderau referencing his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction and his journey to stay sober after his arrest, but the judge said the burglaries were a calculated event and well planned which took place over two days.
It wasn't the work of a confused mind, Collins said.
Jewett, a mother of six and married for 30 years, was also charged in the burglaries. She cooperated with prosecutors and was sentenced in March to prison and five years of probation, according to court documents.
Suffolk County Prosecutor Ray Tierney said after Bouderau and Jewett's arrest that several guns and two dozen bottles of wine were stolen during the burglaries.
Detectives discovered that power lines had been cut and circuit breakers tripped during forced entry through a basement window, prosecutors said at the time.
CCTV footage and license plate readers led investigators to Bouderau. Cellular location data placed him at the scene of the burglaries, Rogers testified at trial.
Bouderau, CEO of Living the Dream Films, has been a producer on 10 films while playing small roles in several of them. During his career, he has worked with actors Keanu Reeves, Judd Hirsch, Amanda Seyfried and Alec Baldwin.
