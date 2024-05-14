New affordable apartments in North Hollywood for women fleeing domestic violence – Daily News





Los Angeles City and County officials praised the new NoHo 5050, a 40-unit affordable and supportive housing complex in North Hollywood that opened Thursday, May 9, offering its units by lottery and aimed largely at women who have fled domestic violence. City and county officials say the project was designed to house survivors of gender-based trauma such as sexual violence, domestic violence, stalking and other forms of violence and coercive control. According to the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration, survivors of gender-based violence are at high risk for depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide attempts. In a prepared statement, Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian noted that the project “received unanimous approval from the NoHo Neighborhood Council” – the locally elected body in the North Hollywood community – and he added: “Most of the tenants will be drawn at random. of the immediate neighboring community. A 40-unit affordable and supportive housing complex opened in North Hollywood on Thursday, May 9, offering its units by lottery and aimed largely at women who have fled domestic violence. (Photo by Kim Quitzon, Downtown Women’s Center)

A 40-unit affordable and supportive housing complex opened in North Hollywood on Thursday, May 9, offering its units by lottery and aimed largely at women who have fled domestic violence. (Photo by Kim Quitzon, Downtown Women’s Center) Krekorian secured $500,000 from Proposition HHH, the $1.2 billion bond measure overwhelmingly approved by Los Angeles voters in 2016 to build permanent supportive apartments for the homeless and fund temporary shelters. NoHo 5050, named after its address at 5050 Bakman Avenue in North Hollywood, was developed by Daylight Community Development and Decro Corporation in cooperation with the Downtown Women's Center and LA County Mental Health Services. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, in a prepared statement, called the project “truly something to celebrate,” describing it as “both housing and support services tailored to the needs of clients, to that they remain housed.” Greg Comanor, partner at Daylight Community Development, thanked the local community and the multiple agencies that made this possible, saying in a prepared statement, “We are very proud of this community and what it will mean to our tenants. ” And Ted Handel, CEO of DECRO, noted in a statement: “We don't just build housing, we build a supportive community and provide dignified housing. » According to Krekorian's office, 99 percent of homeless women placed in permanent supportive housing by the Downtown Women's Center remained housed. At NoHo 5050, 32 of its 40 units are for homeless women fleeing domestic violence, and the remaining units are for families. Additionally, the project will provide on-site services to people recovering from trauma. Krekorian vowed: “We are not stopping there. This is one of six supportive housing projects we have opened in this (city council) area, with others underway and another opening as early as next month.

