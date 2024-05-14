Off-balance attacker lunges at New York actor just because he looked at him – less than a mile from attack on Steve Buscemi

An angry bully attacked a theater student just for looking at him on a Manhattan sidewalk Monday, just days after Steve Buscemi was randomly attacked less than a mile away.

The attacker rushed the victim, a 25-year-old man, on Seventh Avenue near West 25th Street in Chelsea around 10:50 a.m. Monday and hit him in the head with a bag full of items. leaving the aspiring actor covered in blood “everywhere,” he told the Post.

I just got off the train, the victim said, adding that he was on his way to an acting class at the time. I see this guy, I'm wearing my headphones and he walks towards me and we make eye contact.

The attacker attacked a random man for staring at him on Seventh Avenue near West 25th Street in Chelsea, cops said. Google Maps

Video obtained by WABC Tuesday shows the moment the attacker stopped dead on the sidewalk, lunged at the backpack-carrying victim walking in the opposite direction and punched him in the side of the head with a black bag.

The contents of the bag were unclear Tuesday, but the blow was enough to leave the victim with a cut on the top of his head, police said.

It felt like a box or the corner of a box was hitting my head. I was just in fight or flight mode, I kept walking,” the victim said in an interview from her home in Queens.

A witness asked the surprised actor what happened, but he said he was so stunned he couldn't answer.

I was in fight or flight mode, trying to get around him, to avoid him, he added. I was shocked.

It was only when he realized he was bleeding that reality set in, he said.

I touched my head and said to myself: Oh, it's blood! said the victim. A woman who was a doctor handed me a bunch of napkins. And she just said to me: Sit down! That's when I noticed blood running down my face, onto my clothes. There was a lot of blood, blood was starting to flow everywhere.

The attack, which occurred in broad daylight, in full view of passers-by, left him “shocked and scared”, he said.

For three seconds I was in fight or flight mode, then I was like, Wait, am I just going to let this guy hit me like that and walk away? Then the shock of the blood made me sit up.

Police arrived within five minutes, the victim said.

An employee at the Antalya convenience store near the scene said he saw the bloodied victim being taken to hospital.

I see blood,” employee David Eli told the Post. “They take him straight to the ambulance. It felt like his head was bleeding.

It felt like someone had hit him in the head.

The injured man was transported to Lenox Health Greenwich Village, where he was listed in stable condition.

Fortunately, the victim did not suffer any brain trauma, he said, but two staples were needed to close the cut to the head.

The victim, who described himself as a naturally attentive person, said he was much more aware of the danger on the subway than on the street.

I did not consider this possibility and, in retrospect, I feel less safe facing an attack on the subway than on the street, he said.

The suspect fled after the attack and had still not been caught as of Tuesday evening.

The broad daylight attack left the victim with a bloody cut to his head. Google Maps

The glassy-eyed suspect, who may have been under the influence of something, was wearing baggy black clothing and a yellow undershirt, the injured man said.

I hope they stop him, the victim said. I hope he gets charged with assault and they put them through that process. I will do my part in this process. I never thought that someone would attack me for no reason.

Less than a week earlier, Boardwalk Empire actor Steve Buscemi was walking on Third Avenue near East 27th Street in Kips Bay on Wednesday when a stranger punched him in the face during a unprovoked attack, police said.

The actor suffered swelling to his face and left eye and was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, her deranged attacker fled and remained on the loose Tuesday.

Monday's victim said a police officer who responded to his attack told him she was at the scene where Buscemi was attacked last week.

She was talking to the paramedics while they were trying to treat the bleeding and they were all saying it was happening more and more now. at least once a day they are called for these attacks,” the victim said.

Lazarus Ruiz, 29, a local electrician, said he sees far too many disturbed people walking around the neighborhood.

That’s all you see here,” Ruiz said. “There is no help for them. This will continue until the city or government does something.

You can't go anywhere without seeing someone crazy,” he added. “Something has to be done. It's not fair that people who get up every morning to go to work worry .

They must find solutions. The city is in dire need of help. They need to start arresting them, isolating them and hospitalizing them for help.

Both random assaults took place within the boundaries of the NYPD's 13th Precinct, which serves a southern portion of Midtown.

In this constituency, 78 criminal assaults have been reported since the start of this year through Sunday, just two more than the 76 reported during the same period last year, according to the latest data.

Minor assaults rose to 199 from 170 over the same period in 2023, the figures show.

Citywide, 9,755 criminal assaults were reported to the NYPD between Jan. 1 and Sunday, the data showing an increase of about 4 percent from the 9,363 reported during the same period of the last year.

Reports of misdemeanor assaults in the Big Apple increased about 6% to 15,962, up from 14,972 since the start of 2023.