Teaser for season 4 of “Only Murders in the Building”: a gang goes to Hollywood





Our favorite Arconia residents are back for Season 4 of “Only Murders in the Building,” except this time, they're heading to Hollywood. Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin reprise their respective roles as a trio of amateur podcasting detectives who attempt to solve the shocking season 3 finale surrounding the double act of Charles (Martin) and his friend Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). According to the official synopsis for the season, “Wondering whether she or Charles was the intended victim, their investigation leads them to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is preparing a film on the Only Murders podcast. As Charles, Oliver and Mabel return to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey: crossing the courtyard of their apartment building to delve into the twisted lives of the residents of Arconia's West Tower. Meryl Streep and Da'Vine Joy Randolph also reprise their roles, alongside new season stars Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Melissa McCarthy, Molly Shannon and Kumail Nanjani. Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, Cara Delevingne, Amy Ryan, Sting, Nathan Lane, Michael Rapaport and Amy Schumer were among the star cast members of the show's first three seasons. “Only Murders in the Building” comes from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”). Martin and Hoffman serve as executive producers along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios. Ben Travers of IndieWire praised Season 3's mix of genres, writing in his review: “As a murder-mystery, meta-comedy, podcast parody and acting showcase, 'Only Murders in the Building” is a seemingly impossible combination of genres. Choosing how to divide your time is essential to its success, and Season 3 chose very, very well. Even brilliant detectives – that is, everyone, compared to yours truly – can't complain about more Meryl Streep. And with Streep returning for season 4, we certainly can't complain either. Season 4 of “Only Murders in the Building” premieres August 27 on Hulu. Check out the teaser below.

