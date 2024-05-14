Catering concert to welcome the new Hollywood string quartet





The New Hollywood String Quartet will return to the Restoration Concert Series on Sunday, May 19 at 4 p.m.

The concert is presented by the Restoration Concert Committee of the Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library and will take place in the library's historic community room at 1115 El Centro St. in South Pasadena. Tickets will be available at the door for $25.

The program includes Leo Janek's String Quartet No. 1, the Kreutzer Sonata and Antonn Dvok's String Quartet No. 12 in F major, Op. 96, The American.

The New Hollywood String Quartet performed its first concert in Los Angeles on January 9, 2001 and has since received critical acclaim. Inspired by the great Hollywood String Quartet of more than half a century ago, the current members of the quartet are also the premier performers of their generation.

The members of the quartet are Tereza Stanislav on violin, Rafael Rishik on violin, Robert Brophy on viola and Andrew Shulman on cello. Individually and together, forming one of the finest string quartets in Southern California, they are well-known guests at many of the most prestigious concert series in and around Los Angeles.

Its members reside in Los Angeles and have recorded hundreds of film scores, are members of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and have decades of chamber music experience. The quartet was featured on the Grammy nominated record, Passing Through performing Gernot Wolfgang's String Theory for string quartet. Their most recent recording was for Jeff Beal's new album, The Paper Lined Shack Things Unseen for String Quartet.

The Restoration Concerts Committee, a committee of the nonprofit The Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library, aims to bring world-class music at an affordable price to concertgoers in South Pasadena and surrounding communities. As the name suggests, net proceeds from the concerts fund restorations, improvements and other benefits for the South Pasadena Library and Community Hall.

For more information about Restoration Concerts, contact [email protected] or visit amisofsopaslibrary.org/restoration-concerts. First published in the May 10 print issue of the South Pasadena Review.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://southpasadenareview.outlooknewspapers.com/blog/2024/05/14/restoration-concert-to-welcome-new-hollywood-string-quartet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos