Jason Aldean to Honor Toby Keith with Performance at 2024 ACM Awards
The time has come to raise a red cup solo. Jason's side will pay tribute to the deceased Toby Keith to 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards.
The 59th ACM Awards, hosted by Reba McEntirewill take place Thursday at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, just north of Dallas.
Throughout his career, Keith has won 14 ACM Awards, twice winning the top prize for Entertainer of the Year. He died in February at age 62, following a diagnosis of stomach cancer.
I've been a fan of his since the beginning and his songs were some of the first songs I played in clubs early in my career, including the one I will perform on the show,” Aldean said in a statement. “J I had the chance to share the stage with Toby in Oklahoma last year, and it means a lot to be able to honor him and properly celebrate his iconic career and legacy. He was one of a kind.
Having Aldean, the newest artist of the decade recipient, the Keith honor made sense, ACM CEO Damon Whiteside said in a statement.
The popularity, influence and love for Toby Keith has been endless since his passing earlier this year,” Whiteside said, adding that the academy looks forward to welcoming Keith’s family.
Luc Combs leads the Appointments 2024 with eight nods. For a fifth consecutive year, he is in the running for the title of male artist of the year and artist of the year.
Megan Moroney And Morgan Wallen follow with six each, while Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson are tied with five.
Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Post Malone, Parker McCollum, McEntire, Wilson and Stapleton will perform during the telecast. Fans can also expect some interesting Kelsea Ballerini collaborations with Noah Kahan; Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and Nate Smith with Avril Lavigne.
Presenters include Alabama, BRELAND,Carin LenSmall Big City, Randy Travis.
The awards will be streamed on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch Live at 8 p.m. Eastern. The red carpet flow will begin at 7 p.m.
