Fact vs Fiction – Daily News

When we consider markets, we generally think of commerce – the buying and selling of goods and services, international trade, investment, supply and demand. Markets are the backbone of our economy. Almost everything has a market: food, medical care, toys, movies and entertainment, weapons, medicine, stocks. But there is one market that surpasses them all in importance, without which no other market could exist: the labor market.

Labor is crucial to business. Without people to produce goods and services, commerce would cease to exist. Businesses rely on labor to operate, creating demand similar to that of physical goods and services. In other words, the labor market is the foundation on which all other markets depend.

In an age where everyone feels the need to have an opinion on just about everything, many people consider themselves “economic experts.” However, when everyone has an opinion on a complex issue, most of those opinions are bound to be wrong. The economy is a prime example, full of false consensus. With that in mind, let's go ahead and debunk some common myths about the history of the American job market, from the Industrial Revolution to the present day.

When we examine the history of the American labor market, we must put ideology aside. Some truths can be uncomfortable when they contradict deeply held beliefs. Economics and politics are so intertwined that stating an objectively factual statement can lead to derision depending on the business one is in. Contemporary Western society collectively clings to many blatantly incorrect dogmas and assumptions.

One area of ​​contention is the Industrial Revolution and the Gilded Age, often subject to criticism regarding the relationship between industry and climate change, income inequality, exploitation and corruption caused by self- saying excess of capitalism. Another common topic of discussion is that the workforce suffered greatly from the industrial revolutionand it was it is only thanks to the rise of unions that the labor market has diversified, the standard of living has improved, and the job market prospered. However, none of these claims are true, as Nobel Prize-winning economist FA Hayek explains in his 1954 book. Capitalism and historians.

Hayek sets the record straight regarding the effects of so-called “robber barons” on American labor markets during the Gilded Age. Many contemporary historians assert that wealthy industrialists exploited the poor through industrial centralization, forcing urban workers to work for multimillion-dollar corporations that intended to exploit their workforce. (false statements often found in many modern textbooks). They also say these companies have forced rural populations to move to crowded, polluted cities for work, leaving them in an even worse situation. However, Hayek reveals that's far from the truth. Although industry consolidation has indeed led to a stronger job market and increased productivity, there is no correlation between this and corporate exploitation.

The industrial revolution did not result in the poor getting poorer and the rich getting richer because of “capitalist oppression.” In fact, wealth creation was the result of a symbiotic relationship between the emerging industrial labor market and innovative industrialists. Even though manufacturers have indeed become richer at a faster rate than the average worker, unskilled workers also experienced a significant increase in wealth due to the industrial economy.

The mass exodus of poor farmers to urban industrial centers was voluntary. Country life was more difficult and more dangerous than urban life. Growing labor markets in large cities attracted the rural population as demand for unskilled labor increased. These workers were often supported by the companies that employ them.

New technological advances leads to increased consumer demand and mass production. This incentivized the capitalist class to hire new workers on a large scale. Working for these companies offered financial security that exceeded that to which the rural poor had access. Thus, the growing demand for labor offered liberation difficulties of rural life. Long story short, the reality of the situation is that captains of industry and the common bourgeoisie were responsible for laying the foundations of the diverse labor market we have today.

While unions played a role minor role in improving working conditions and worker well-being, impact of private industry far exceeded that of the labor movement. Early unions were generally hostile to the growth of the industrial labor market and put up barriers to entry to protect their own interests. discrimination based in particular on race and religion. Unions were reactionary in nature, a reaction against the progress of the industrial age. For example, the trade union movement opposite technological innovations that would ultimately benefit both worker safety and economic productivity. The policies they advocated reduces real wages of their members. They initially opposed concepts such as the five-day work week and corporate benefits, wanting to control these conditions themselves, as well as restrict labor supply.

Working conditions and benefits improved before unions actively supported them. Labor laws passed by Congress in the first half of the 20th century had little impact, because many private companies had already banned exploitative practices. Businesses recognized that treating their employees well led to increased productivity and economic growth. This has resulted in higher employment rates and an increase in the net wealth of American citizens. For exampleHenry Ford reduced work hours, doubled wages, and began offering various employee benefits nearly a decade before Congress passed a law requiring it.

FA Hayek and his fellow Austrian economists present a clearer picture of the consequences of the Industrial Revolution and the individuals, movements, ideas and innovations that emerged from it. Their valuable insights provide a much more precise understanding than that of most contemporary and modern economic historians.

Jacob Swartz is a freelance writer and content creator based in the Washington DC area. In addition to his involvement with the Mises Institute, he runs the YouTube channel “The Politicrat,” where he conducts interviews and produces long-form video content. This comment was written and published by the Mises Institute.