Free MPAC summer events: from Bollywood to salsa, including “Barbie” and “Wonka”





From the Mayo Performing Arts Center: MPAC Arts in the community Free concerts and events summer 2024 The Mayo Performing Arts Center is excited to announce its free concert and movie lineup for summer 2024. Events will take place outdoors at Vail Mansion Plaza and Pioneer Park by 1776 on the Green. Summer movies will be held at MPAC. This year's outdoor events will feature music ranging from salsa to hip hop to Bollywood. The Summer Arts in the Community concert series is sponsored by ADP. Free MPAC Summer Events Arts in the Community 2024 MPAC Music Student of the Month Recital

Wednesday June 12, at 6 p.m.

Location: Vail Mansion Square Morris County Schools students honored as MPAC Music Students of the Month throughout last season showcase their talents. Music Student of the Month sponsored by the Walter F. and Alice Gorham Foundation, Inc. Joshua Van Ness

Wednesday June 19, at 6 p.m.

Location: Vail Mansion Park Singer-songwriter Joshua Van Ness is both a working-class musician and a true independent spirit whose music echoes classics from decades ago, while being driven by a desire to stay ahead of the curve. trends. Bollywood Dance Bash with DJ Arjun

Wednesday July 10, at 6 p.m.

Location: Pioneer Park Born in Mumbai, DJ Arjun is known for his mix of Bollywood and Top 40 dance music, infusing his events with energy and enthusiasm that captivates the dance floor!With Indian dance lessons from B2Z Dance School and henna tattoo artist Mehndikalogie. Sunset Salsa with DJ KD

Wednesday July 24, at 6 p.m.

Location: Pioneer Park MPAC's popular salsa dance event returns with DJ KD delivering the catchy sounds of salsa, merengue and more.Dance classes from Daniel Herrera and Dreams Dance Studio. Summer Soul Dance Party with DJ Frank D

Wednesday August 7, at 6 p.m.

Location: Pioneer Park Morristowns DJ Frank D expertly mixes, blends and spins all genres of music. You won't want to miss it!Photobooth available! Jake Wildhorn

Wednesday August 21, at 6 p.m.

Location: Vail Mansion Square Singer/songwriter Jake Wildhorn is a talented writer, producer and performer, showcasing the talents he inherited from his mother, famed Broadway singer Linda Eder, and his father, composer Frank Wildhorn. His music is a blend of alternative blues rock and acoustic rock inspired by modern and classic artists such as Don Henley, Rob Thomas, John Mayer and Ed Sheeran. Summer films at MPAC: Wonka

Tuesday July 30, at 10:30 a.m. This fantasy musical comedy based on the character from Roald Dahl's novel follows young Willy Wonka as he embarks on his dream of becoming the greatest chocolatier of all time. Timothé Chalamet is on the bill. PG barbie

Tuesday July 30, at 7 p.m. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star in this blockbuster in which Barbie and Ken leave the seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land to discover the joys and perils of the real world. PG-13 Wish

Tuesday August 13, at 10:30 a.m. Young Asha's wish sets her on a magical adventure in which she must muster the courage she didn't know she needed to defeat a ruthless ruler intent on destroying everything she loves. PG Bob Marley: A love

Tuesday August 13, at 7 p.m. This musical biopic of Bob Marley delves deep into the legacy and cultural influence of the reggae superstars while showcasing the captivating journey of the man behind the music. PG-13 Arts in the Community Summer is sponsored by ADP. Rain sites to be determined. About MPAC Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich and educate the region's diverse population and enhance the economic vitality of northern New Jersey. The 2023-2024 season is made possible, in part, by a grant from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the FM Kirby Foundation , The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous companies, foundations and individuals. The Mayo Performing Arts Center was named an Outstanding Historic Theater in 2016 by the League of Historic American Theaters and is ranked among the Top 50 Mid-Size Performing Arts Centers by Pollstar Magazine.

