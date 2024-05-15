'Only Murders in the Building' Comes to Hollywood in Season 4 Teaser





The gang is back and their antics take them west in Season 4 of Only murders in the building! On Tuesday, May 14, at the ABC and DisneyUpfronts event at the Javits Center in New York, Hulu released a teaser for the highly anticipated fourth installment of the hit murder mystery series, along with the release date. premiere of the new season. Season 4, set to premiere on August 27, will center on the murder of Charles-Hayden Savage's (Steve Martin) double, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). As Charles, Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) search for clues to solve Sazz's murder and determine who killed her, the teaser reveals that the trio's new adventures take them to Hollywood when a studio offers to take their podcast to the cinema. big screen. After searching for a “fresh, warm corpse” to report on, the unlikely friends enter Charles' apartment to find Sazz dead and the point of entry in the window from which she was shot. (L to R) Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in “Only Murders in the Building.”

Hulu

“Somewhere is a nest of snipers,” Oliver jokes into his phone before shrugging to an incredulous Charles. “You know this is happening, you might as well start.” From red carpets to parties in the Hollywood Hills, the trio finds themselves in a lucrative position. Dressed to the nines, they toast their seemingly bright future with a glass of wine. The teaser also gives fans a glimpse of what they can expect this season. Armed special forces storm the Arconia dressed in full tactile gear, Mabel searches Charles' apartment for fingerprints, Oliver feels the sting of a backhand, and a baby pig runs wild through the halls of their building in New York. Steve Martin in “Only Murders in the Building.”

Hulu

While exploring the best that Los Angeles has to offer, the three drive through Beverly Hills and take in the sights through the sunroof of their town car with California-style burgers and drinks in hand. “Brazos!” » Charles smiles as he waves to the pedestrians and points to himself. “They don't recognize you,” Oliver points out, to which Mabel agrees, “I don't think they know who you are.” From left: Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short in “Only Murders in the Building.”

Hulu

The scene then shifts to Charles, Oliver and Mabel sitting in an important meeting with Hollywood executives who want to buy their “lifetime rights” to turn their podcast into a movie. Unwilling to give up their priceless resemblance, Charles hilariously pushes his body onto a long wooden table to give the group's number. “It's just a four,” says an executive, to which Charles adds: “Four, four hundred? Four thousand? Four million?” “Or five?” Oliver jokes as Mabel shakes her head. (L to R) Selena Gomes, Steve Martin and Martin Short in “Only Murders in the Building.”

Hulu

In addition to Martin, Gomez, Short and Lynch, season 4 will see the return of Meryl Streep while Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy and Kumail Nanjiani will play characters with major roles in the investigation into Sazz's death. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories Only murders in the buildingNetflix's fourth season premieres August 27 on Hulu, where seasons 1-3 can be streamed in their entirety.

