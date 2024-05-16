First Oscars ceremonies in Hollywood





WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Want to be surprised? Well, try it. The first Academy Awards were hosted by someone born in 1883. Yes, that's an 18 year old. Like 141 years ago. His name was Douglas Fairbanks, and you might not be surprised that he made his mark on silent cinema in the early 20th century. The first Academy Awards ceremony – they were not yet known as the Oscars – took place on May 16, 1929 at a private dinner at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles. Unlike the show we know as the Oscars, there was no red carper. No hour-long TV show (obviously). In fact, this ceremony lasted 15 minutes, took place in front of 270 people, and was the only Academy Awards ceremony that was not broadcast on radio or television. A radio broadcast was introduced for the 2nd Academy Awards. That evening, the participants already knew the winners of the 12 prizes awarded, as they had been announced three months earlier. Back then, an actor could be awarded for multiple films, as was the case when Emil Jannings won Best Actor for The Way of All Flesh and The Last Command. Best Actress winner Janet Gaynor was honored for three films. Charlie Chaplin received an honorary award. The prices were the brainchild of Louis B. Mayer, founder of what later became Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM). Mayer established the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 1927 and wanted to give awards to filmmakers so they could produce according to his wishes. The awards weren't entirely unglamorous. The stars arrived in luxury vehicles and fans flocked to the hotel to get a glimpse of the celebrities of the era. Copyright 2024 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email [email protected]

