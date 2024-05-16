Artworks from an exhibition will be auctioned for youth art education





PORT ANGELES — Five works of art by Jyoti Duwadi will be available for purchase during an online auction from 12:01 a.m. Tuesday to 5:00 p.m. May 26. The auction is accessible on https://pafac.betterworld.org/auctions/jyoti-duwadi; there will also be a bidding station in the gallery for those who prefer to view the pieces in person. The pieces are part of Duwadi's exhibition, “Reimagining the Intersection of Art and the Environment – ​​Exploring Natural and Repurposed Materials,” which is on display from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at Port Angeles Fine Art Center, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd. ., until May 26. Duwadi donated works from the exhibition to the auction and 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the center's youth arts education programs. “The donation of these incredible works of art is a huge gift to our organization, and we are deeply grateful for Jyoti’s generosity and commitment to youth arts education,” said Stacey Rekkedahl, gallery director. and center programs. “We hope that art lovers across the Peninsula and beyond will help us achieve our fundraising goal to support access to the arts for the youngest members of our community.” » PAFAC partners with local schools to provide classroom arts education, free field trips, and free or low-cost arts education opportunities throughout the year. Over the past year, they have provided over 150 hours of instruction to 14 local classrooms, sponsored field trips for 19 classes, and collaborated with over 1,000 students through their programs, art stations, workshops and summer camps. The center spends about $73,000 a year on youth programs and hopes to raise at least $7,000 through auctions. For more information about Jyoti Duwadi or her art, visit www.akash-himal.com.



