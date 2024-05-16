Entertainment
Voice actors sue company whose AI looks like them
Last summer, while on their way to a doctor's appointment near their Manhattan home, Paul Skye Lehrman and Linnea Sage listened to a podcast about the rise of artificial intelligence and the threat that it stands for the livelihoods of writers, actors and other entertainment professionals.
The topic was particularly important to the young married couple. They were making their living as voice actors, and AI technologies were beginning to generate voices that sounded like real voices.
But the podcast had an unexpected twist. To highlight the threat of AI, the host conducted a lengthy interview with a talking chatbot named Poe. It sounded like Mr. Lehrman.
“He was asking me about the dangers of AI and the damage it could have on the entertainment industry,” Mr. Lehrman said. We stopped the car and sat there in complete disbelief, trying to figure out what had just happened and what we should do.
Mr. Lehrman and Ms. Sage are now suing the company that created the robots' voices. They claim that Lovo, a Berkeley, Calif., startup, illegally used recordings of their voices to create technology that could rival their voice work. After hearing a clone of Mr. Lehrman's voice on the podcast, the couple discovered that Lovo had also created a clone of Ms. Sage's voice.
The couple joins a growing number of artists, editors, computer programmers and other creators who have sued AI technology makers, arguing that the companies were using their work without permission to create tools that could ultimately replace them on the labor market. (The New York Times sued two of these companies, OpenAI and its partner Microsoft, in December, accusing them of using its copyrighted news articles to create their online chatbots.)
In their complaint filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, the couple said unnamed Lovo employees paid them for a few voice clips in 2019 and 2020, without disclosing how those clips would be used.
They claim Lovo, founded in 2019, violates federal trademark law and several state privacy laws by promoting clones of their voices. The lawsuit seeks class-action status, with Mr. Lehrman and Ms. Sage inviting other voice actors to join.
We don't know how many other people were affected, their lawyer, Steve Cohensaid.
Lovo denies the allegations made in the suit, said David Case, an attorney representing the company. He added that if everyone who provided voice recordings to Lovo gave consent, there would be no problem.
Tom Lee, the company's chief executive, said in a statement podcast episode last year in which Lovo now offered a revenue sharing program that allowed voice actors to help the company create voice clones of themselves and receive a share of the money won by these clones.
The suit appears to be the first of its kind, said Jeffrey Bennett, general counsel for SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents 160,000 media workers worldwide.
This trial will show people, especially tech companies, that there are rights in your voice, that there is an entire group of people who make a living using their voice, he said.
In 2019, Mr. Lehrman and Ms. Sage appeared as voice actors on Cinqrr, a website where independent professionals can advertise their work. Through this online marketplace, they were often asked to provide voice work for commercials, radio commercials, online videos, video games, and other media.
That year, Ms. Sage was contacted by an anonymous person who paid her $400 to record several radio scripts and explained to her that the recordings would not be used for public purposes, according to correspondence cited by the suit.
They are test scripts for radio commercials, the anonymous person said, according to the complaint. They will not be disclosed externally and will only be consumed internally and therefore will not require any rights of any kind.
Seven months later, another unidentified person contacted Mr. Lehrman about similar work. Mr. Lehrman, who also works as an actor in television and film, asked how the clips would be used. The person repeatedly stated that they would only be used for research and academic purposes, according to correspondence cited in the complaint. Mr. Lehrman received $1,200. (He provided longer recordings than Ms. Sage.)
In April 2022, Mr. Lehrman discovered a Youtube video about the war in Ukraine told in a voice that sounded like his own.
It is my voice that speaks about weapons in the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, he said. I have white goosebumps on my arms. I knew I had never said those words in that order.
For months, he and Ms Sage struggled to understand what had happened. They hired a lawyer to help them track down who made the YouTube video and how Mr. Lehrman's voice was recreated. But the owner of the YouTube channel appeared to be based in Indonesia and they had no way of tracking down the person.
Then they heard the podcast on their way to the doctor's office. Thanks to the podcast, Deadline Strike Discussion, they were able to identify the source of Mr. Lehrman's voice clone. A professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology had reconstructed the chatbot using Lovo's text-to-speech technology.
Ms Sage also found a online video in which the company presented its voice technology to investors at an event in Berkeley in early 2020. In the video, a Lovo executive showed a synthetic version of Ms. Sage's voice and compared it to a recording of her real voice. Both were playing next to a photo of a woman who was not her.
I was in their fundraising pitch video, Ms Sage said. The business has since grown more than 7 million dollars and boasts more than two million customers around the world.
Mr Lehrman and Ms Sage also discovered that Lovo was promoting voice clones of her and Mr. Lehrman on his website. After sending the company a cease and desist letter, the company said it removed its voice clones from the site. But Mr. Lehrman and Ms. Sage argued that the software behind these voice clones had already been downloaded by countless of the company's customers and could still be used.
Mr. Lehrman also questioned whether the company used the couple's voices alongside many others to build the core technology that drives its voice cloning system. Speech synthesizers often learn their skills by analyzing thousands of hours of speech, in the same way that OpenAI's ChatGPT and other chatbots learn their skills by analyzing large amounts of text pulled from the Internet.
Lovo admitted to training his technology using thousands of hours of recordings of thousands of voices, according to correspondence in the lawsuit.
Mr. Case, the lawyer representing Lovo, said the company trained its AI system using audio from a freely available database of English-language recordings called Openslr.org. He did not respond when asked whether the voice recordings of Mr. Lehrmans and Ms. Sages were used to train the technology.
We hope to regain control of our voices, who we are and our careers, Lehrman said. We want to represent others who this has happened to and those who it will happen to if nothing changes.
