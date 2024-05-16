Voice actors sue company whose AI looks like them

Last summer, while on their way to a doctor's appointment near their Manhattan home, Paul Skye Lehrman and Linnea Sage listened to a podcast about the rise of artificial intelligence and the threat that it stands for the livelihoods of writers, actors and other entertainment professionals.

The topic was particularly important to the young married couple. They were making their living as voice actors, and AI technologies were beginning to generate voices that sounded like real voices.

But the podcast had an unexpected twist. To highlight the threat of AI, the host conducted a lengthy interview with a talking chatbot named Poe. It sounded like Mr. Lehrman.

“He was asking me about the dangers of AI and the damage it could have on the entertainment industry,” Mr. Lehrman said. We stopped the car and sat there in complete disbelief, trying to figure out what had just happened and what we should do.