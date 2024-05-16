I will be 49 next week. The fact that I'm already in my 50s is incredible. I don't consider myself old. My mileage may be a little high, but I'm not old. I guess I could consider myself vintage, like the clothes, or maybe even classic, like a timeless film.

I think I prefer classic to vintage. Being timeless implies that the age of a film is not what makes it a classic. Rather, it may be about the message of the film, its impact on society and culture, or the fact that it remains engraved in our memories. I only have these qualities if people's memories include the impacts I had with the soil, but I still prefer to pretend to be classic rather than ancient.

Despite my ego, this column doesn't really concern me. These are not classic films either, even if today East National Classic Cinema Day. Rather, it's about the people I consider my mentors or guides during my time with multiple sclerosis (MS). These people are my classic inspirations, and you might even be one of them. When I'm not trying to sound intelligent in my columns, I'm usually asking questions that I've heard or read from other people with this condition and looking for answers in the comments below.

You probably have mentors too, and you could very well be a classic like me. If you've ever asked or answered a question about MS, given or asked for advice, or simply validated someone by telling them you feel the same way they do, then you are that classic and timeless than any film.

recommended reading

Tell the whole story

According to National Day Calendar, classic films share several common characteristics. I'd like to highlight two and draw comparisons to people with MS who are classic inspirations.

First, classic films tell a story through iconic characters that inspire us. History is the key word here. If I'm asking for advice or just sympathy, I want your story, your personal experience, rather than a textbook answer. I can get the latter from my neurologist, but he doesn't have MS. This isn't necessarily a bad thing. Documentaries have their place, but they are not classic films.

Second, classic films contain ideas that we can relate to and that seem relevant to our lives today. I realize that our similarities sometimes begin and end with the name of our illness, but our stories and ideas can still be relevant to each other. The symptoms, frustrations, and workarounds are all identifiable, no matter what level of disability we are at.

Don't be afraid to share the good and the bad. If you hide negative details from the audience, they won't see the whole movie. Be a classic source of inspiration for other people with multiple sclerosis.

Actually, come to think of it, maybe I'm more of the aa cult classic.

Note: Multiple Sclerosis News Today is strictly a news and information website about the disease. It does not provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website. The opinions expressed in this column are not those of Multiple Sclerosis News Today or its parent company, BioNews, and are intended to generate discussion about issues related to multiple sclerosis.