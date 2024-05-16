Around Town: MAINopoly, Montana Avenue Sidewalk Sale and More

Our weekly guide to dining and entertainment in and around the city includes MAINopoly, Montana Avenue Sidewalk Sale and much more.

Evening at the pier premises: The Pier will roll out the red carpet for Santa Monica residents for a series curated for locals, by locals. Gather your friends and family and head to the pier for incredible entertainment including youth activities, a car show, local DJs and live music from local bands, art exhibits and much more . You really won't want to miss this incredible and unique outdoor setting to relax, while celebrating Santa Monica. Thursday May 16, 3:309 p.m. More information here.

Santa Monica Police Activities League (PAL) Annual Rick Crocker 5K Run: PAL is an organization that provides free enrichment, after-school activities and classes to young people ages 6-17. Officer Crocker, a 10-year SMPD veteran, Marine Corps Reserve major and SaMo resident, was killed by a rocket-propelled missile. grenade while on tour and serving his country in Iraq in 2005. Thursday, May 16, 4 p.m. at the Santa Monica Pier. Would you like to know more?

The rocket man a live orchestral experience: Pianist Michael Sobie presents his brand new concert, The rocket man, live in Los Angeles on May 17! Featuring its own original arrangements and a 35-piece live symphony orchestra, you'll witness the extraordinary talents of some of the region's finest musicians. Sing along the night away as Michael performs classic hits like Bennie and the Jets, Goodbye yellow brick road, Crocodile Rock and much more. Renowned conductor and composer Robert Sprayberry leads the incredible symphony orchestra and St. Monica Catholic Church provides the magnificent setting for this unforgettable evening. Friday, May 17, 8 p.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church, 725 California Ave. More informations here.

SaMo Airport ArtWalk Returns: Located in one of the oldest airports in the United States, Santa Monica Airport is home to a vibrant community of more than 60 artists, creative venues and a vibrant aviation scene. Saturday May 18, 2 p.m. More information here.

Sidewalk sale on Montana Avenue: The beloved Montana Avenue Sidewalk Sale is back and it's the perfect opportunity to support local stores while taking advantage of incredible deals on new arrivals! Join us on Saturday, May 18 for a day filled with great shopping and exploring some of the best restaurants on the West Side. Enjoy the neighborhood's vibrant atmosphere and welcome the season in style with friends and family. Saturday May 18, 10:18 a.m. More information here.

Kidical mass bike ride: Co-hosted by Santa Monica Spoke, the Kidical Mass Bike Ride + Mental Health & Wellness Fair returns to Clover Park. Don't forget to wear Green for mental health awareness! This group ride will help all participants develop their skills and comfort for cycling in the city. Passengers can stop by BBQ Area #1 (near the trailers) at Clover Park between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to learn more about the Santa Monica Airport Conversion Project during this engagement launch community. Sunday May 19, 9:12 a.m. at Clover Park. More information here.

The Artists’ Fair, an open-air gallery market in the park: This space was created so that artists and people who create handmade pieces can have a safe space to sell more high end items without having to worry about having cheap vintage or less expensive items. expensive which dilute the aesthetics and atmosphere of the event. All sellers are either artists, painters, designers, metalworkers making jewelry, carpenters making stunning home pieces and other items, but the important thing is that everything is handmade and sold by the the artist himself. This event allows the community to come meet the artists and shop their creations. Free Sunday, May 19, 10:17 p.m. near Tower 25 in Ocean Park (2410 Ocean Front Walk). More information here.

MAINopoly A taste of the high street: Celebrate Main Street's best restaurants, bars and eateries at MAINopoly! This all-ages event is an interactive take on the classic board game where participating locations let you exchange your MAINopoly fake money for food tastings at restaurants such as The Victorian, Somaosa House, Ashland Hill, Pasjoli, Sunny Blue and other local favorites. . PASS GO and head straight to the Go to Jail VIP Beer Garden sponsored by Venice Duck Brewing Co, JuneShine and Duce Vida Tequila. Complete your MAINopoly game board for a chance to win a package worth over $1,000. Sunday May 19, 3 p.m. Would you like to know more?

Getty Villa Guests free Villa Family Festival celebrating diverse cultures: Cultures from around the world come together in this all-day family festival inspired by the Picture Worlds: Greek, Maya, Ugly Pottery exhibition. Switch to traditional Greek folk music, enjoy the dances and sounds of various Peruvian cultures, create your own melodies with pre-Columbian instruments, explore the Mayan calendar, and witness a ball game with roots dating back 3,500 years. Sunday May 19. Book your tickets here.

Public Works Week kicks off with the We Are Essential Community Festival: The free event will feature activities for the whole family. Sunday May 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gandara Park. More information here.

Amy Tan live at New Roads School: She will talk about her book, The chronicles of backyard birdsa beautiful and witty tale of birdwatching, nature, and the beauty around us that hides in plain sight, written and illustrated by the bestselling author of The Joy of Luck club. Monday May 20, 8 p.m. at 3131 Olympic Blvd. More information here.

What to eat and drink?

Not a nice job EnthusiasmList of the 25 best restaurants in Los Angeles: Landing the No. 14 spot, says their review. Rather than offering a trendy version of an onion tart that no one asked for, Pasjoli's French cuisine is all about good old animal fat and the technique needed to make it. save it. In the $200 duck extravaganza for two, you'll eat every part of the bird, from the juices in a wine and cognac sauce to the crispy skin on a simple salad and go home with leftover pudding bread and duck legs for breakfast. Pasjoli is by no means reinventing the wheel, but the unforgettable food makes it an all-time special occasion spot and well worth the bill. More information here.

Gilberts El Indio 50th Anniversary Celebration: To commemorate their half century of serving Santa Monica, they are serving $20 plates that include a drink of your choice. Monday, May 20 at 3 p.m. at 2526 Pico Blvd. More information here.

Mlisse celebrates her 25th birthday: Guest Chef's Dinner with Chef Matthew Kammerer of Harbor House (two Michelin stars). Monday May 20. More informations here.

New Cassia review from Enthusiasm: The rave review states that Cassia is just as exciting as it was when it first opened and encourages people to indulge in one of the best, most trusted restaurants on the Westside. Details here.

Further away: Some 230 artists are expected at the Beverly Hills Art Show on Saturday May 18 and Sunday May 19.

Looking to the future in the city: Ros on Rose Wine Festival (6/8), AIDS/LifeCycle Finish Line Festival (6/8), Eeeeeatscon (6/8-9), Movie Fridays on 3rd St. Promenade (6/14), Make Music Day (6 /21), Pride on the Promenade (6/22).

If you think there is something worth highlighting in town, contact me at [email protected]

