Bollywood Newswrap, May 16: Fresh update on Salman firing case; Aishwarya makes her first appearance at Cannes 2024, Lekha reveals her first love-filled photo with Imran





May 16 was a notable day because a lot happened in city B today. If you weren't able to catch all the action, worry now. Pinkvilla has what you need. From a new update on Salman Khan's firing case to Imran Khan's girlfriend Lekha Washington making their relationship official and Vicky Kaushal celebrating her birthday, here are some of the biggest news in Bollywood. Take a look at the top 5 Bollywood news for May 16, 2024 1. HC demands probe report into alleged suicide of accused in custody in Salman Khan firing case A lot has happened in this case since two suspected shooters opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Mumbai on April 14. A suspect, Anuj Thapan, who was one of the six suspects put behind bars in association. involved in this affair, allegedly committed suicide on May 1st. The Bombay High Court today sought an update on the investigation into the alleged suicide of a suspect reported by PTI. Reports suggest that Anuj's mother Rita Devi suspected foul play after her son died in the toilet of the Mumbai crime branch jail. Advertisement



2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes her first appearance at Cannes 2024 Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finally walked the 77 red carpetth edition of the Cannes Film Festival. For this highly coveted event, she wore a black and white dress. Her outfit is attached to a long train with intricately sewn gold metallic flowers. She turned heads and looked effortlessly regal despite suffering a hand injury. 3. Lekha Washington drops a loving photo with boyfriend Imran Khan Rumors of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor Imran Khan dating actress Lekha Washington were rife. However, the couple is yet to make their relationship official. Today, Lekha dropped a cute silhouette of her and Imran posing against the backdrop of the sky as they held each other close. 4. Bollywood celebrities wish Vicky Kaushal on her birthday Bollywood's Chhava beauty Vicky Kaushal turned a year older on May 16. To make her day even more special, her co-stars and friends from the industry wished her well. Kiara Advani, who shared the screen with the birthday boy in Govinda Naam Mera, shared a picture from their appearance in Koffee With Karan and wrote: Happy birthday Vicksterrrrr. Shine brightly my friend. B-town actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani penned a heartfelt message for him on his Instagram stories. Dropping a suitable photo of Vicky, he wrote: Sending the happiest birthday wishes!! Here’s to another year of spreading your magic on and off screen. I wish you boundless joy, success and inspiration for all your future endeavors. Keep shining, @vickykaushal09. 5. Mom-to-be Richa Chadha says she didn't start discussing baby names with Ali Fazal In a recent chat with News 18, actress Richa Chadha revealed Ali Fazal, and she is yet to discuss any names. We did not have time. I was so busy with Heeramandi and some production work before this. And Ali keeps shooting. We look forward to finding some time for ourselves soon, and it will be a good time to reset and examine the home environment, she revealed. The Heeramandi star also added that she is not nervous about it and is still working every day. I want to continue to be cool. I think we make a big deal out of it, especially today. Women are told what to do and what to watch for when they are pregnant. I like watching true crime at this point, she said. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news! READ ALSO : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's First Look at Cannes Film Festival 2024 is Out; OG Queen Stuns in Black Dress Despite Injury

