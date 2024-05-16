Sons of Anarchy's Biggest Villain Was Played by a Different Actor in the Pilot

The hit FX series Sons of Anarchy was widely considered one of the best broadcast shows in television history. Not only did it help elevate the careers of actors like Charlie Hunnam and Ryan Hurst, but it also included some very memorable performances from legendary Golden Globe-winning talents like Katey Segal and Ron Perlman in particular. As the villainous Clay Morrow, the uncle/stepfather of protagonist Jax Teller, Perlman gave a remarkable performance, channeling a vicious and intimidating energy that fans would be hard-pressed to forget. Some may be shocked to learn, however, that Perlman almost missed out on playing what is considered one of his most memorable characters. In fact, in the original pilot, Clay was played by an entirely different actor.









It's certainly not uncommon for pilots of certain series to undergo a recast process when they are officially picked up by their home network. While most scenes from the original pilot remained intact, Clay was the only character that creator Kurt Sutter felt the need to rework with a different actor. In Sons of AnarchyIn this case, it certainly seems to be the one that worked out for the best. For Sons of Anarchy fans, it's hard to imagine anyone other than Ron Perlman capable of pulling off Clay's sinister charisma. But what exactly would it be like if Sutter had chosen to stick with the original direction he had in mind for the character?





Who is Clay Morrow in Sons of Anarchy?





At the beginning of Sons of Anarchy, Clay Morrow had taken over as president of the SAMCRO motorcycle club after the death of John Teller and due to health complications of its original co-founder and vice president, Piermont “Piney” Wilson. After taking over, his nephew/son-in-law Jax Teller became his vice president. While the club was originally founded with the simple intention of societal rebellion, Clay had another direction in mind. Much to the reluctance of his other members, Clay got the gang involved in arms trafficking for various criminal organizations, which only led to the group getting into trouble with other groups down the line. He posed a grave danger to his own club as a leader, with the vast majority of his decision-making based on his own selfish interests rather than the interests of SAMCRO as a whole.





With Sons of Anarchy being heavily inspired by Shakespeare Hamlet, Clay is the equivalent of King Claudius in the series. Just as it is revealed that Claudius killed his brother to take the throne as King of Denmark, it is revealed later in the series that Clay is responsible for the death of his brother, John. While SAMCRO operates under a strict code of rules, Clay has repeatedly shown that he has no qualms about abusing his power to break them whenever possible. This is especially evident when he gives Tig the order to kill Piney's son Opie, when he wrongly assumes that Opie was serving as a rat for the authorities. A character like Clay required a certain type of actor to bring to life, and Perlman's gravitas not only managed to do just that, but it was one of many things that also helped elevate the show's material .





Who originally played Clay in the Sons of Anarchy pilot?

Although it may be difficult for fans to imagine Clay being played by anyone other than Ron Perlman, the pilot episode of Sons of Anarchy was originally filmed and completed with another actor in his place, who many may recognize from various other projects. Actor Scott Glenn, who many remember from his supporting roles in classic films like Hunting for Red October And Thesilenceofthelambs, had originally been cast in the role. Although no concrete reason was given as to why, Glenn's casting ultimately didn't seem to work for either Sutter or FX and his scenes were ultimately all re-shot with Perlman in his place. Even though he was initially disappointed by the news, there's no need to feel bad for Glenn. Since then, he has landed some pretty notable and impressive roles in other TV shows. Marvel fans would soon recognize him as the mysterious Stick, Matt Murdock's mentor on Netflix. Daredevil series with The defendersand his role as Kevin Garvey Sr. in the HBO cult classic Leftovers has been cited as one of his personal favorites.





His scenes as Clay are not available online and were never part of the special features of the physical versions of the series, making them seemingly lost for now. With that in mind, it's impossible to determine exactly how he would have compared to Perlman had he continued with the rest of the series. In a 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he opened up about his experience with the pilot, saying his “unfeasible” contract may have played a role in choosing to recast it. Luckily for Glenn, he doesn't seem to have any hard feelings or resentment about losing his role. He added: “It was really fun doing the pilot for Sons of Anarchy. But… anything that could have gotten in the way Leftovers That would have been really bad because it was the best acting experience I've ever had.





Why Ron Perlman was perfect for the role of Clay

While Sons of Anarchy fans will never know for sure, it's entirely possible that Scott Glenn could have done as good a job as Ron Perlman as Clay. Glenn has proven the strength of his acting skills time and time again, but anyone with even the slightest knowledge of Perlman's career or his sensibilities as an actor knows that he was practically tailor-made for a character like Clay. Throughout his career, he has played particularly good-hearted heroes like Hellboy, but has mostly earned a reputation for playing intimidating badasses and some of the most despicable antagonists of all time (especially when it comes to to voice villains in animation). For a character like Clay, you needed an actor who could demonstrate unpredictability while still maintaining the right amount of menacing charisma. On a purely physical level, with his imposing figure and impossible-to-forget face, combined with his deep, gruff voice, Perlman brought some of his greatest strengths to the role.





While Glenn could have played the role in his own way, it certainly would have changed the show itself in more ways than one. His performance might have been excellent, but it certainly wouldn't have been the same; the show's aesthetic and dynamic between his version of Clay and the rest of the cast wouldn't have worked as well as it did with Perlman. One of the many reasons Sons of Anarchy was so successful and continues to be talked about almost a decade after its conclusion, it's how well the actors (with Perlman, in particular) both worked with and improved upon the material they were given. Recasts happen all the time in film and television; Sometimes it's for the best, while other times it can feel like it was a mistake. For fans of Sons of Anarchywe can certainly agree that Sutter made the right choice in giving the series' biggest villain the actor he deserved.



