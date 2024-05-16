Entertainment
Where Are They Now: Justin Bieber's Hollywood Pastors
Photo-illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images
Last week, Justin and Hailey Bieber announced that after almost seven years of marriage (wow!), they were expecting their first child. To share the happy news, they posted photos from a vow renewal they did in Hawaii this month. If you look closely at their respective photo carousels, you can see that Judah Smith, an evangelical pastor based in Seattle, traveled to Kauai to preside over the ceremony. The Biebers have had their ups and downs over the years, but they remain as devoted to the Lord as ever.
But what happened to all the other pastors Justin hung out with? Some faded into the background, some got closer to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, at least one was totally disgraced. Let's take a look below at the state of Hollywood's favorite evangelical preachers.
Lentz, 45, was Justin's most important spiritual guide before his literal fall from grace in 2020. The pastor baptized Justin in NBA star Tyler Chandler's bathtub in 2014 and quickly became a regular presence in the Justin's life, following him on tour and even hosting him. in his New Jersey home as he battled various demons. TMZ claims Lentz was like a second father to Justin and often posted photos of the two of them walking around together in tank tops. But their relationship became strained in 2018 when Justin reignited his relationship with Hailey. Earlier that year, Justin dated Selena Gomez for the umpteenth time and Lentz reportedly proposed to the couple. Advice for Christian couples. When that didn't work, tabloids reported that Lentz and Justin weren't as close. Still Lentz and his wife, Laura Lentz, were invited to the Biebers' wedding celebration in South Carolina in 2019.
But Lentz was then fired from Hillsong the following year for cheating on his wife with several other people, it has been found. Justin and Hailey unfollowed Lentz on Instagram and haven't been seen with him since.
Wilkerson Jr., 40, is perhaps best known as the cool evangelical pastor who officiated Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding in Italy. But he also played an important role in bringing Justin and Hailey down the aisle: his church was the reason the couple got together in 2018. Justin and Hailey both attended the YOU conference in Miami in June and crossed paths between two worship sessions. They became engaged the following month and attended the conference together again the following year. Wilkerson Jr. was also in attendance at their South Carolina wedding, but the couple has not been seen with him in recent years. The YOU conference goes on, though: Wilkerson Jr. is currently advertising this year's conference on Instagram (tickets are $200 per person).
What East a church conference, exactly? It's still a mystery to me, but here's a video from the Hillsongs conference in 2017 featuring Wilkerson Jr., Lentz, Chad Veach (well, let's get back to him next), and Bieber, who is concerned about his Off-Boots White and a disposable toothbrush. Looks like a fun time.
Veach, 44, has all but replaced Lentz as the hip pastor with the most famous friends. His star has been rising for a while: he founded Zoe in 2015, joined Justin on his Purpose world tour in 2017, and even spawned a new celebrity marriage in 2018 (Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger met at his church) . But he is perhaps best known for make faces at the paparazzi with Justin. Of course, he was also at the Biebers' wedding in 2019. But lately, he seems closer to other A-list stars: he officiated Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Italy in 2022 (even though the ceremony space was decorated like the Vatican, it wasn't actually a Catholic wedding).
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Veach remained famous even as his relationship with the Biebers deteriorated: in 2018, he told New York Times in an interview, Instagram built our church. Isn't that fascinating? Of course!
Smith, 45, was Justin's first hip evangelical pastor, and it appears he will be his last. He was the one who introduced Justin to Lentz in the first place (oops) and was there for Justin and Hailey during their split from Hillsong. He is now the only pastor who is still regularly photographed with the Biebers: he and his wife, Chelsea Smith, have just made a triple date with the Biebers and Jason and Lauren Kennedy in Malibu in December. And when Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, made headlines by asking the world to pray for the Biebers in February, Justin and Hailey immediately headed to Churchomes in Los Angeles, accompanied by the paparazzi, to report that everything was fine. GOOD.
As previously mentioned, Smith officiated at Justin and Hailey's religious wedding ceremony in 2019 (they legally married at New York City Hall in 2018) and their recent vow renewal. Justin also has a link to the Churchome app in his Instagram bio. I'm sure Smith appreciates the free publicity to his 293 million followers.
Why was Smith able to maintain a relationship with Justin when other pastors were left out? Maybe it's because he steadfastly supports Justin, even when he's in trouble. In 2015, somewhat of the pinnacle of Justin's bad boy era, Smith sat with People and said, without irony, that he was proud of himself. “It's amazing to consider that at such a young age he achieved extraordinary fame, and yet here he is, at 21, making amazing decisions and really growing,” he said. declared. I'm proud of who Justin is and the incredible journey he's on.
I think I know who's going to name baby Bieber.
