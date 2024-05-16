Entertainment
They survived the deadly Maui fires. Today, many suffer from food insecurity and poor health.
It's been nine months since deadly forest fires burned the Hawaiian island of Maui, killing dozens and leaving the historic town of Lahaina in ashes. And according to a new study, people are still feeling the effects of these fires – many of them experiencing food insecurity and at risk of serious health problems.
THE public health reportconducted by researchers at the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization and the John A. Burns School of Medicine, examines the lingering impacts of August 2023 fires which killed 101 people. Researchers will monitor and analyze these impacts for at least a decade, but have already discovered significant problems during the first sampling of fire victims, conducted in February.
The researchers interviewed 679 people, two-thirds of whom lived in Lahaina during fires. Nearly half of those surveyed said they had seen a deterioration in their health compared to last year, which researchers said “could deteriorate further if difficulties accessing care and lack of health insurance are not resolved. Among these problems are complications related to the cardiovascular health of residents.
“Exposure to smoke, ash, and debris is strongly associated with worse physical health outcomes and reported symptoms,” the report said. “Approximately 74% of participants face increased risk of cardiovascular disease due to elevated levels or prehypertension. Kidney function may be compromised in 8-20% of participants, and up to 60% may suffer from poor respiratory health. »
More older adults appear to be affected physically, with 85% of people aged 65 and older reporting physical symptoms that have limited their daily activities, including moderate and vigorous exercise, shopping, climbing stairs, bending, walking or bathing.
Researchers also found a “notable increase in depression,” among other mental health issues. About 30% of participants reported experiencing moderate or severe anxiety and a slightly higher percentage reported low self-esteem. Less than 4.5% reported having suicidal thoughts following the fires. These figures were “significantly higher than national and local averages”, the researchers said, noting that the mental health impact appeared to extend beyond those who were physically exposed to smoke, ash and debris.
Having enough to eat is also a major concern, as nearly half of households surveyed in the February survey are food insecure, a rate that researchers say is higher than previously observed both locally and throughout the state. This impact is at least somewhat related to the employment problems also experienced since the fires. Nearly half of the victims surveyed lost their jobs due to the fires, and 20% of them are still unemployed. Three-quarters of those surveyed earn less money than before the fires.
“By studying the impacts now, we are able to prevent short- and long-term diseases such as lung disease and cancer, to which our population is already more vulnerable,” the researcher said. Alika Maunakea said.
Maunakea said many of those who reported more exposure to the fires appear to have more symptoms, and many of those in the study did not seek medical attention. Many say they have not received care because their clinics were destroyed in the fires or because other essentials – like food and shelter – took priority.
“Some problems could manifest themselves in the future,” he said, according to the Associated Press. “Please consult your doctor. Just pay more attention to your health because of this.”
As the study continues, researchers hope to enroll 2,000 people to participate.
Nikima Glatt, who lived in Lahaina when the fires broke out, told the CBS affiliate Hawaii News Now that she worked in the burned area during the reintegration period.
“I was a runner. I was a skater. I exercised a lot,” she said. “And now it’s hard for me to do the normal things I used to do.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/maui-wildfires-hawaii-victims-health-food-survey/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- REACTION COMING TO GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL ANNOUNCEMENT
- How to use, advantages/disadvantages, safety
- Putin says that Russia has no intention of taking Kharkiv from Ukraine
- USAID Administrator Samantha Power is visiting Morocco this month
- Judge plans to dismiss indictment against Alec Baldwin in fatal cinematographer shooting
- IPL2024 | We didn't play quality cricket and it cost us the whole season: Hardik
- '9 to 5', 'Mary Hartman', 'Tootsie' Actor Was 92
- From SNL to Boulder, Davidson Brings the Funny
- Washington and Lee are tied for sixth place, with Lynchburg 11th as Division III men's golf play wraps up
- SP, Congress to offer goods to people who vote for jihad, says PM Modi in Hamirpur
- Yellowstone and Tootsie actor Dabney Coleman dies
- 5 things to do in Anchorage this weekend