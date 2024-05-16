They survived the deadly Maui fires. Today, many suffer from food insecurity and poor health.

It's been nine months since deadly forest fires burned the Hawaiian island of Maui, killing dozens and leaving the historic town of Lahaina in ashes. And according to a new study, people are still feeling the effects of these fires – many of them experiencing food insecurity and at risk of serious health problems.

THE public health reportconducted by researchers at the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization and the John A. Burns School of Medicine, examines the lingering impacts of August 2023 fires which killed 101 people. Researchers will monitor and analyze these impacts for at least a decade, but have already discovered significant problems during the first sampling of fire victims, conducted in February.

The researchers interviewed 679 people, two-thirds of whom lived in Lahaina during fires. Nearly half of those surveyed said they had seen a deterioration in their health compared to last year, which researchers said “could deteriorate further if difficulties accessing care and lack of health insurance are not resolved. Among these problems are complications related to the cardiovascular health of residents.

“Exposure to smoke, ash, and debris is strongly associated with worse physical health outcomes and reported symptoms,” the report said. “Approximately 74% of participants face increased risk of cardiovascular disease due to elevated levels or prehypertension. Kidney function may be compromised in 8-20% of participants, and up to 60% may suffer from poor respiratory health. »

More older adults appear to be affected physically, with 85% of people aged 65 and older reporting physical symptoms that have limited their daily activities, including moderate and vigorous exercise, shopping, climbing stairs, bending, walking or bathing.

MauiWES results from February 2024 show that older adults are experiencing physical symptoms since the 2023 Maui wildfires that impair their ability to carry out daily activities. MauiWES



Researchers also found a “notable increase in depression,” among other mental health issues. About 30% of participants reported experiencing moderate or severe anxiety and a slightly higher percentage reported low self-esteem. Less than 4.5% reported having suicidal thoughts following the fires. These figures were “significantly higher than national and local averages”, the researchers said, noting that the mental health impact appeared to extend beyond those who were physically exposed to smoke, ash and debris.

Having enough to eat is also a major concern, as nearly half of households surveyed in the February survey are food insecure, a rate that researchers say is higher than previously observed both locally and throughout the state. This impact is at least somewhat related to the employment problems also experienced since the fires. Nearly half of the victims surveyed lost their jobs due to the fires, and 20% of them are still unemployed. Three-quarters of those surveyed earn less money than before the fires.

“By studying the impacts now, we are able to prevent short- and long-term diseases such as lung disease and cancer, to which our population is already more vulnerable,” the researcher said. Alika Maunakea said.

Maunakea said many of those who reported more exposure to the fires appear to have more symptoms, and many of those in the study did not seek medical attention. Many say they have not received care because their clinics were destroyed in the fires or because other essentials – like food and shelter – took priority.

“Some problems could manifest themselves in the future,” he said, according to the Associated Press. “Please consult your doctor. Just pay more attention to your health because of this.”

As the study continues, researchers hope to enroll 2,000 people to participate.

Nikima Glatt, who lived in Lahaina when the fires broke out, told the CBS affiliate Hawaii News Now that she worked in the burned area during the reintegration period.

“I was a runner. I was a skater. I exercised a lot,” she said. “And now it’s hard for me to do the normal things I used to do.”

