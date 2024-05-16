Berkeley startup accused of stealing actors' voices to create AI tool

Lovo, a Berkeley-based AI startup, was charged in a case class action Thursday for stealing voice actors to create Genny, a publicly available AI generator.

Paul Skye Lehrman and Linnea Sage, a New York couple who work as voice actors, claimed they were duped into providing voice samples through an independent website. They were paid $1,200 and $400, respectively, to read scripts, and were told the recordings would be used internally or for academic purposes.

Years later, they discovered that their voices had been cloned and were being used publicly without their permission or additional payment, according to the suit. They seek to represent all actors whose voices were taken and to prevent Lovo from using those voices without consent or payment.

“You need to take back control of their voices and their professional destiny,” said Steve Cohen, a partner at Pollock Cohen LLP, which filed the suit. “There must be compensation for each actor whose voice was used.”

Lovo charges a monthly subscription fee to use its AI voice generator, which can be used to create advertisements, corporate training videos, product demonstrations or for customer service applications.

The company also has announcement that its tool can be used to imitate celebrity voices, but only “for personal entertainment purposes”. The site features demos purporting to sound like Ariana Grande, Barack Obama, Conan O'Brien and others.

Lovo was founded in 2019 by two UC Berkeley graduates and had raised $7 million in venture capital as of January 2023.

According to the lawsuit, Lehrman received a survey in May 2020 about Fiverr, an independent creative services platform. The requester – identified only as the username 25199087 – told him the audio files would be used “for academic research purposes only”.

“We are looking for text-to-speech with different accents and voices,” the user said, according to the complaint. The person declined to provide further explanation, saying the research was “confidential work in progress, sorry haha.”

Two years later, Lehrman discovered that his voice had been used to narrate a YouTube video about Russian military equipment. In June 2023, Lehrman heard himself interviewed as an AI-generated character on a episode from the Deadline “Strike Talk” podcast.

“Mr. Lehrman never gave permission to LOVO or the Deadline Strike Talk podcast to use his voice, nor was he ever compensated for this unauthorized use,” the lawsuit states.

Similarly, Sage was hired on the Fiverr platform to read radio scripts in October 2019. The plaintiff was identified as “tomlsg,” who the plaintiffs claim is Lovo co-founder Tom Lee. He was told the clips would be “test scripts for radio commercials” and would not be released externally.

In 2023, according to the suit, she discovered that her voice had been used in Lovo's video pitch to investors. The suit alleges that Lehrman and Sage's voices were used to create AI clones, identified on Lovo's site as “Kyle Snow” and “Sally Coleman,” that users could select for their projects.

Their voices were ultimately removed from the site last fall after their attorney complained, but the lawsuit alleges those voices are still available to anyone who had previously uploaded them.

The suit accuses Lovo of engaging in fraud and violating a New York law which prohibits the commercial use of a person's voice without their consent. The suit also accuses Lovo of false advertising and violating the federal Lanham Act.

The estate of George Carlin has filed a similar suit earlier this year, under copyright law and California's Right of Publicity law, after a podcast used an imitation of Carlin's voice to create an AI stand-up.

In this case, the podcast hosts agreed to remove the video and agreed to an injunction prohibiting them from re-uploading it or using Carlin's voice or likeness on any platform.

In a podcast interview last year, Lee said he was “democratizing access to voices” by opening the field to more actors.

“We’re not just taking votes for free,” he said. “We give them a fair value. We also share revenue with some voice actors.

He was also asked about the ethical considerations surrounding synthetic voice technology.

“Technology can be good or bad,” he said. “It really depends on how the person wielding it uses it.”