Entertainment
Berkeley startup accused of stealing actors' voices to create AI tool
Lovo, a Berkeley-based AI startup, was charged in a case class action Thursday for stealing voice actors to create Genny, a publicly available AI generator.
Paul Skye Lehrman and Linnea Sage, a New York couple who work as voice actors, claimed they were duped into providing voice samples through an independent website. They were paid $1,200 and $400, respectively, to read scripts, and were told the recordings would be used internally or for academic purposes.
Years later, they discovered that their voices had been cloned and were being used publicly without their permission or additional payment, according to the suit. They seek to represent all actors whose voices were taken and to prevent Lovo from using those voices without consent or payment.
“You need to take back control of their voices and their professional destiny,” said Steve Cohen, a partner at Pollock Cohen LLP, which filed the suit. “There must be compensation for each actor whose voice was used.”
Lovo charges a monthly subscription fee to use its AI voice generator, which can be used to create advertisements, corporate training videos, product demonstrations or for customer service applications.
The company also has announcement that its tool can be used to imitate celebrity voices, but only “for personal entertainment purposes”. The site features demos purporting to sound like Ariana Grande, Barack Obama, Conan O'Brien and others.
Lovo was founded in 2019 by two UC Berkeley graduates and had raised $7 million in venture capital as of January 2023.
According to the lawsuit, Lehrman received a survey in May 2020 about Fiverr, an independent creative services platform. The requester – identified only as the username 25199087 – told him the audio files would be used “for academic research purposes only”.
“We are looking for text-to-speech with different accents and voices,” the user said, according to the complaint. The person declined to provide further explanation, saying the research was “confidential work in progress, sorry haha.”
Two years later, Lehrman discovered that his voice had been used to narrate a YouTube video about Russian military equipment. In June 2023, Lehrman heard himself interviewed as an AI-generated character on a episode from the Deadline “Strike Talk” podcast.
“Mr. Lehrman never gave permission to LOVO or the Deadline Strike Talk podcast to use his voice, nor was he ever compensated for this unauthorized use,” the lawsuit states.
Similarly, Sage was hired on the Fiverr platform to read radio scripts in October 2019. The plaintiff was identified as “tomlsg,” who the plaintiffs claim is Lovo co-founder Tom Lee. He was told the clips would be “test scripts for radio commercials” and would not be released externally.
In 2023, according to the suit, she discovered that her voice had been used in Lovo's video pitch to investors. The suit alleges that Lehrman and Sage's voices were used to create AI clones, identified on Lovo's site as “Kyle Snow” and “Sally Coleman,” that users could select for their projects.
Their voices were ultimately removed from the site last fall after their attorney complained, but the lawsuit alleges those voices are still available to anyone who had previously uploaded them.
The suit accuses Lovo of engaging in fraud and violating a New York law which prohibits the commercial use of a person's voice without their consent. The suit also accuses Lovo of false advertising and violating the federal Lanham Act.
The estate of George Carlin has filed a similar suit earlier this year, under copyright law and California's Right of Publicity law, after a podcast used an imitation of Carlin's voice to create an AI stand-up.
In this case, the podcast hosts agreed to remove the video and agreed to an injunction prohibiting them from re-uploading it or using Carlin's voice or likeness on any platform.
In a podcast interview last year, Lee said he was “democratizing access to voices” by opening the field to more actors.
“We’re not just taking votes for free,” he said. “We give them a fair value. We also share revenue with some voice actors.
He was also asked about the ethical considerations surrounding synthetic voice technology.
“Technology can be good or bad,” he said. “It really depends on how the person wielding it uses it.”
|
Sources
2/ https://variety.com/2024/biz/news/lovo-ai-stealing-actors-voices-genny-1236006443/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Lord Lipsey reviews Iain Dale's 'British General Election Campaigns 1830-2019'
- Berkeley startup accused of stealing actors' voices to create AI tool
- Biotech startup EVP explains the R&D process of ultra-fine bubble technology and its impact on market trends
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- A 3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes a town near Dyersburg, Tennessee
- They survived the deadly Maui fires. Today, many suffer from food insecurity and poor health.
- Nicolas Jarry beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in QFs in Rome | ATP tour
- Naomi Campbell, 53, defies aging in a dizzying see-through dress she first wore in 1996 | Jackson Progress-Argus Parade Partner Content
- Bye-bye, AI: How to block Google's annoying AI overview and get just the search results
- Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan looks unrecognizable without hair dye or makeup in shocking video
- Putin-Xi bromance blossoms as Russia-China summit begins – POLITICO
- Israel, its friends and adversaries