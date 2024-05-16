Exhibition traces Hollywood's Jewish origins

Text size





A new exhibition opening this weekend in California traces the Jewish origins of Hollywood.

“Hollywoodland: Jewish Founders and the Making of a Film Capital” tells the story of how the small city of Los Angeles became the world center of cinema, in part because of the challenges Jews faced in the early 20th century.

Jewish migrants fleeing pogroms and persecution in Europe flocked to the New World where they hoped for better opportunities, said exhibition curator Dara Jaffe.

“Even in America, Jews would have been blocked from entering any industry considered high class or specifically elite,” she told AFP.

“In the early days, filmmaking was seen as low-brow, a bit down-and-out…so there weren't the barriers to getting into the film industry that you would find in a lot of other professions. “

Entrepreneurs in industries like the clothing industry, accustomed to dealing with customers and their rapidly changing demands, found their natural place in the burgeoning film industry, where they primarily began running their own cinemas.

“Almost all Jewish founders entered the industry through exhibitions – building theaters – and then progressed to distribution and then production,” Jaffe said.

“These were the people who founded the original Hollywood studio system that really dominated the industry.”

These studios included many legends whose names dominated the American cinematic landscape, such as Paramount, MGM, Fox, Universal, Columbia and Warner Brothers.

The exhibit, which is on permanent display at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, takes its name from the original sign that dominated downtown Hollywood.

The sign – a must-see for any movie buff or tourist visiting Los Angeles – originally pointed to Hollywoodland, having been built as an advertisement for a high-end real estate development.

He lost his last four letters in 1949.

