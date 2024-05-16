Entertainment
Echoes of the past: recognized mathematical geniuses
1924, 100 years ago
United Methodism
A new chapter in the history of American Methodism was opened last week when a report on the unification of the Methodist Episcopal Church with the Methodist Episcopal Church, South was ratified by 842 votes to 13 at conference general of the old corps in Springfield, Massachusetts. Eighty years ago, Bishop William P. McDowell declared that our fathers, as a matter of conscience, took steps which led to the existence of two Methodist Episcopal churches on this continent and elsewhere. The issues that divide the Church are no longer a vital issue. The question now facing the Church is one of unity, not division.
In a sofa pillow
West Virginia bookleggers showed great ingenuity in devising new and novel methods of smuggling alcohol. The latest was highlighted here by the arrest of two women for smuggling alcohol on a Norfolk and Western train. They carried with them a sofa cushion on which they apparently sought ease and comfort when riding. Officers opened it and discovered it was filled with hot water bottles filled with whiskey.
Rainelle News
With the arrival of May, which marks the opening of the trout season, many sportsmen are trying their luck in this end of the county, but we have yet to hear of any big catches.
1949, 75 years ago
Concert series 1949-50
May 16 marks the start of Community Concert Week in the Greenbrier Valley. The goal of this year's campaign, as was the case last year for the initial concert series program, is to accept renewal of memberships from previous subscribers and to enroll new members as permitted. by the number of seats. Free use of Carnegie Hall on the campus of Greenbrier College for Women was once again donated by Dr. French Thompson.
Collar. Tabscott
Col. Ernest Tabscott, a Greenbrier native and professor of military science and tactics at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash., recently received a medal known as the Order of Yun Hui for his service in China during and after the war . In addition to this medal, Colonel Tabscott has three other Chinese decorations. He served in the India-Burma theater and returned to China with the Marshall Plan.
Poppy Day
Poppy Day will be celebrated here and across the country on May 28. Crepe paper poppies made by disabled veterans will be donated to the streets throughout the day by the American Legion Auxiliary, to be carried in honor of the fallen of both world wars. All contributions received for the Little Red Flowers will go to the Legion and Auxiliary's rehabilitation and child welfare funds.
1974, 50 years ago
Boston Celtics win basketball title with 4 wins
John Havlicek likes to talk about the rebirth of the Boston Celtics. He's one of the few Celtics who played in both the glory years and the years when things weren't going so well for Boston. The new Celtics came of age on Sunday, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 102-87 to win their 12th game.th National Basketball Association title, four games to three.
Speed limit will remain at 55
The country will keep its legal speed limit at 55 mph as it will save fuel and help people remember that energy shortages are an ongoing reality.
Committee Votes
The House Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote this morning on whether to subpoena more records related to President Nixon Watergate. This afternoon, they will again question Nixon's top aide, Alexander M. Haig, and threaten him with a contempt citation if he still refuses to testify.
1999 25 years ago
White Sulfur Council examines Y2K issues
The White Sulfur Springs City Council has reviewed the arrangements in place to address any issues associated with Y2K and has taken steps to help make the city's water billing process compliant. City Manager Jerry Dawson provided council with additional information regarding his duties as Year 2000 Coordinator.
Lewisburg now recycles plant waste
Grass clippings, leaves and yard debris contribute to cost overruns for the Lewisburg Sanitation Department. The City asks trash customers to present grass clippings, leaves and plant debris with their recycling materials and not with their waste. The city compounds these materials in an effort to save landfill space and expense.
Recognized mathematical geniuses
Among the students honored in Time out for Applause at the May 10 Greenbrier County School Board meeting were winners of the regional Math Field Day competition. The recipients of the certificates presented to them by Superintendent of Schools Stephen Baldwin are (from left) Nathaniel Hefner, Robbie Hefner and Martha Beckett of Frankford Elementary School; Nelson Smith of Rupert; and Matthew Hewitt and William Gudmundsson of Lewisburg.
DISCLAIMER: Echoes of the Past articles are printed in their entirety in their original form, including typographical errors.
