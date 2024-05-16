Ron Howard explains why he could never have become an actor





(Credits: Far Out / YouTube Still) Although he was already a prolific veteran of the big and small screens by the time he first picked up the megaphone, once Ron Howard turned to directing, he never considered a return to acting full-time acting. One of the future stars of cinema ceded his big chance to the legendary Roger Corman, the former Happy Days The star made his feature film debut in 1977 Grand Theft Auto and instantly relegated his on-screen career to the history books. Howard's last credited role as a fictional character in a live-action film came when he took over the role from Steve Bolander in 1979. More American graffiti. His only television appearance since the 1980s in a similar capacity was in 2016, when he made a one-off appearance as Stanley on the sitcom. The odd couple. Before that, however, he had racked up dozens and dozens of credits after making a name for himself as a child actor, but once bitten by the directing bug, he never had the desire to pursue it again performative celebrity. Part of his decision to draw a line under this period of his life came from the frank and honest belief that Howard simply was not a powerful enough personality to thrive in this world. I listened, I learned, and I knew I would never survive as an actor. There was also a lot going on that I didn't understand or couldn't accept, he explained to The Express. I wasn't assertive. I was not a leader. You have to be like some of the big stars, like Dustin Hoffman, to achieve it. He could take command while remaining an actor. I was relaxed but never very satisfied with my work. No offense to Howard, but he was never going to become a Hoffman-style leading man, and character actors are rarely in a position where they have much control over their trajectory. Admitting that he was always a little uncomfortable watching me, the filmmaker also admitted that he didn't think he was capable of doing it differently from the way I delivered each particular part. Having won a single Golden Globe for his acting prowess during his Happy Days During his stint, Howard's bold call to abandon acting was vindicated, and then some during a distinguished career behind the camera that saw him try his hand at nearly every genre that Hollywood has to offer. During this journey, he filled his trophy cabinet with two Oscars, a Golden Globe, a Grammy and four Primetime Emmys. He's also the 11th highest-grossing director in film history after his filmography generated over $4 billion in ticket sales, and it's impossible to imagine him finding that kind of longevity and success. he hadn't focused full-time on directing.

