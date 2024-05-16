Objects from North Hollywood institution inspire artists

The Prop House: a collection of one million objects currently available at Griffin Art Projects in North Vancouver Photo by Jason Payne / PNG

Article content A prop supplier to North Hollywood productions for nearly four decades, Mount Pleasant Furniture is now ready for its own close-up thanks to the new Griffin Arts Project show The Prop House: a collection of a million objects. The collective exhibition, from May 18 to August 18. 18 at the North Vancouver gallery, is curated by Lisa Baldissera and Paul Wong. It features new works by Bagua Artist Association, Cathy Busby, Germaine Koh, Parvin Peivandi, Jay Senetchko and Charlene Vickers. Also on display are images taken at Mount Pleasant Furniture (MPF) by Postmedia photojournalist Jason Payne.

Article content The artists involved were given a simple mission: dig through the 35,000-square-foot maze that is MPF's two buildings in Mount Pleasant's warehouse district and choose objects to use in an original work of art. Photo by Jason Payne / PNG According to organizers, the Bagua Art Collective will examine the MPF's Chinese collection. Busby uses painted portraits, allowing his curiosity about the now mostly unknown sitters to guide his project. Koh draws on domestic lamp collections to explore lighting and hauntology. Peivandi examines the experience of migration, nostalgia and perception through a series of mirrors, suitcases and other objects. Senetchko is staging a large period room in which one of his paintings will be located. Vickers digs down memory lane as she answers the kitchen dining room furniture section of the collection with inspiration from a Hoosier kitchen cabinet, also known as cabinets with brains or science pantries , as they were called when they were first introduced to housewives in the 1900s. Vickers' grandmother had one of these cabinets in her kitchen.

Article content And Paynes' photographs, originally published in the Vancouver Sun, complement the exhibition with detailed shots of different parts of the collection. The idea for the exhibition originated with video and visual artist Wong, who has been using MPF objects in his work since the Hollywood North Institution opened. It's a wonderful adventure playground, said Wong, who has always been drawn to the MPF's Chinese collection. It's filled with real objects. This is not a styrofoam prop house. It's amazing to walk through it and see everything. Another reason Wong wanted to document MPF is that the facility will close in a few years, as one of its two warehouses has been sold and will be developed. At the time of writing, Leslie Madsen, who opened MPF in 1988, was negotiating with a buyer to purchase the entire collection and keep the accessories business operating in another location. Although the impending end of an era is sad, Madsen is happy that her life's work is being celebrated in this new exhibition. And she can't wait to see what the artists have created. I know what they take, but I don't know what they do, Madsen said. I have no idea what they do. I stayed out of it. I want to be surprised.

Article content It will be super emotional for me. I'm sure I'll shed a few tears. For all of us as a family, this is a big deal. For me, I think it's a good way to bow out. I am delighted. Photo by Jason Payne / PNG When Wong presented the idea to Baldissera, director of the Griffin Arts Project, she responded with a resounding “Yeah!” There's an interesting story, in general, Baldissera said. The story of storage is truly the story of all collectors. But much of this comes through in the Leslies case. What an interesting way to talk about the history of collections, our relationship to objects, how objects hold memory and history, and how they are also sites of imagination. Baldissera and Wong also contribute to the exhibition. Baldissera drew on an extensive collection of clocks from the accessory house and writings from herself, her mother and grandmother. Wong created a three-minute film with a drone and steadicam that documents the collection. The film, which will be shown on the Mount Pleasant Community Art screen at Kingsway and Broadway, and on a smaller scale at the Griffin Show, captures the collection in all its glory and offers viewers a glimpse of what the artists had to choose from.

You see what the artists must have been inspired by, said Baldissera about the photographs. It's a dizzying look at this collection. It provides these archives and this new perspective. Madsen said it was fun watching the artists go through her collection and choose objects that spoke to them, but when asked what types of objects spoke to her, she laughed. This is a difficult question. It's really hard to pick a favorite child because I see something in everything, said Madsen, whose three children have worked at MPF over the years. It's so vast. I see merit everywhere. It's a bit like saving history. Check out the Griffin Arts project website for special events and tours related to The Prop House: A Collection of One Million Object exhibition.

