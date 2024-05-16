Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.
Entertainment
Objects from North Hollywood institution inspire artists
The Prop House: a collection of one million objects currently available at Griffin Art Projects in North Vancouver
Article content
A prop supplier to North Hollywood productions for nearly four decades, Mount Pleasant Furniture is now ready for its own close-up thanks to the new Griffin Arts Project show The Prop House: a collection of a million objects.
The collective exhibition, from May 18 to August 18. 18 at the North Vancouver gallery, is curated by Lisa Baldissera and Paul Wong. It features new works by Bagua Artist Association, Cathy Busby, Germaine Koh, Parvin Peivandi, Jay Senetchko and Charlene Vickers. Also on display are images taken at Mount Pleasant Furniture (MPF) by Postmedia photojournalist Jason Payne.
Advertisement 2
Article content
Article content
The artists involved were given a simple mission: dig through the 35,000-square-foot maze that is MPF's two buildings in Mount Pleasant's warehouse district and choose objects to use in an original work of art.
According to organizers, the Bagua Art Collective will examine the MPF's Chinese collection. Busby uses painted portraits, allowing his curiosity about the now mostly unknown sitters to guide his project.
Koh draws on domestic lamp collections to explore lighting and hauntology.
Peivandi examines the experience of migration, nostalgia and perception through a series of mirrors, suitcases and other objects. Senetchko is staging a large period room in which one of his paintings will be located.
Vickers digs down memory lane as she answers the kitchen dining room furniture section of the collection with inspiration from a Hoosier kitchen cabinet, also known as cabinets with brains or science pantries , as they were called when they were first introduced to housewives in the 1900s. Vickers' grandmother had one of these cabinets in her kitchen.
Article content
Advertisement 3
Article content
And Paynes' photographs, originally published in the Vancouver Sun, complement the exhibition with detailed shots of different parts of the collection.
The idea for the exhibition originated with video and visual artist Wong, who has been using MPF objects in his work since the Hollywood North Institution opened.
It's a wonderful adventure playground, said Wong, who has always been drawn to the MPF's Chinese collection. It's filled with real objects. This is not a styrofoam prop house. It's amazing to walk through it and see everything.
Another reason Wong wanted to document MPF is that the facility will close in a few years, as one of its two warehouses has been sold and will be developed. At the time of writing, Leslie Madsen, who opened MPF in 1988, was negotiating with a buyer to purchase the entire collection and keep the accessories business operating in another location.
Although the impending end of an era is sad, Madsen is happy that her life's work is being celebrated in this new exhibition. And she can't wait to see what the artists have created.
I know what they take, but I don't know what they do, Madsen said. I have no idea what they do. I stayed out of it. I want to be surprised.
Advertisement 4
Article content
It will be super emotional for me. I'm sure I'll shed a few tears. For all of us as a family, this is a big deal. For me, I think it's a good way to bow out. I am delighted.
When Wong presented the idea to Baldissera, director of the Griffin Arts Project, she responded with a resounding “Yeah!”
There's an interesting story, in general, Baldissera said. The story of storage is truly the story of all collectors. But much of this comes through in the Leslies case. What an interesting way to talk about the history of collections, our relationship to objects, how objects hold memory and history, and how they are also sites of imagination.
Baldissera and Wong also contribute to the exhibition. Baldissera drew on an extensive collection of clocks from the accessory house and writings from herself, her mother and grandmother. Wong created a three-minute film with a drone and steadicam that documents the collection. The film, which will be shown on the Mount Pleasant Community Art screen at Kingsway and Broadway, and on a smaller scale at the Griffin Show, captures the collection in all its glory and offers viewers a glimpse of what the artists had to choose from.
Advertisement 5
Article content
Paynes' still photos also offer that archival touch.
You see what the artists must have been inspired by, said Baldissera about the photographs. It’s a dizzying look at this collection. It provides these archives and this new perspective.
Madsen said it was fun watching the artists go through her collection and choose objects that spoke to them, but when asked what types of objects spoke to her, she laughed.
This is a difficult question. It's really hard to pick a favorite child because I see something in everything, said Madsen, whose three children have worked at MPF over the years. It's so vast. I see merit everywhere. It's a bit like saving history.
Check out the Griffin Arts project website for special events and tours related to The Prop House: A Collection of One Million Object exhibition.
Recommended by the editorial
-
Hollywood North Strikes Back: How B.C.'s Film and TV Industry Is Rebuilding After U.S. Shutdown
-
Tips for Building Your Own Art Collection
-
This Vancouver Prop House Is an Ancient Wonderland for the Film Industry
-
Richmond Art Gallery's Spring Calendar Features Vancouver's Paul Wong and Theodore Wan
Bookmark our website and support our journalism: Don't miss the news you need to know, add VancouverSun.com and TheProvince.com to your favorites and subscribe to our newsletters here.
You can also support our journalism by becoming a digital subscriber: for just $14 a month, you can get unlimited access to the Vancouver Sun, The Province, the National Post and 13 other Canadian news sites. Support us by subscribing today: The Vancouver Sun | Province.
Article content
|
Sources
2/ https://vancouversun.com/entertainment/local-arts/objects-from-hollywood-north-institution-mount-pleasant-furniture-inspires-artists
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Smotrich: customs duties on imports, a Zionist solution for Erdogan – Israel News
- Objects from North Hollywood institution inspire artists
- Bakar ClimatEnginuity Hub: Berkeley's new home for climate innovation
- Supreme Court probes viral photo of ex-PM Khan during hearing
- Congress wanted to spend 15% of its budget on Muslims: PM Modi | News from India
- Ron Howard explains why he could never have become an actor
- Panam Sports CANADA, CHILE, MEXICO AND ARGENTINA CELEBRATE NEW QUALIFIED ATHLETES FOR PARIS 2024
- The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returns for the first time since 2018
- Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) issues call for public comments on aligning its trading days with international standards
- Google Search is no longer focused on web results, so add web filters
- Earthquake early Thursday morning in northern Tennessee Video | wtva.com
- China's Xi Jinping rolls out the red carpet for his close friend Putin