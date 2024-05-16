'Ohio Hotties' Make Debut Sensation





Hulu's new Columbus-based reality series, “Royal Rules of Ohio,” offers a glimpse into the lavish life of Columbus and Ghanaian culture (and also a look at how to sneak into the famous bars of Columbus to avoid the watchful eyes of the family). Viewers who watched or streamed Wednesday's premiere episode got to see the reality of three self-proclaimed “Ohio hotties.” The cast of the inaugural season includes sisters Thlema Agyekum, Nana Agyekum, Brenda Agyekum, as well as parents Akili Bobo Agyekum, Delali Agyekum and others. Narrated by the youngest sister, Brenda, 23, the audience learns the first rules for behaving like royals. Rule number one: never let your crown tip. The episode opens with the graduation party of the youngest sister, Brenda, 23, where she receives a BMW and is chastised for drinking alcohol in front of seniors. Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. In the 20-minute episode, audiences can quickly get used to the sisters' sibling dynamic. The oldest is seen as a role model, the average goes unnoticed, and the youngest sister is known for being the most direct and unapologetic. How Columbus Featured in the First Episode of 'Royal Rules of Ohio' Visuals of the Columbus metropolitan skyline fill the episode's scenes as the sisters escape from their families for a secret afterparty at The cave lounge bar. The episode ends with a baby naming ceremony, or Abadinto, traditional to Ghanaian culture. Audiences can expect the following episode to pick up on this event as the drama begins to unfold. Episodes will air every Wednesday on Hulu until June 26.

