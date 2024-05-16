Actor Anthony Ramos and Brooklyn Beep Team Up to Relaunch After-School Theater Program at Bushwick Brooklyn Paper

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper e-newsletter to receive local news, updates and insights straight to your inbox!

He won't let the Bushwick students waste their chance!

A free after-school theater program will return to the neighborhood thanks to a $40,000 donation from Grammy Award-winning actor Anthony Ramos and Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.

Both men announced their support for Opening act a nonprofit organization that provides in-depth theater training to New York City public schools during a May 15 panel hosted by Action Lab at the Brooklyn School for Social Justice. Opening Act previously worked with the school but was forced to pause due to pandemic-related budget issues, and the funding will be used to bring the program back to the school's Bushwick campus.

The arts are and always have been a driver of social justice, and in our city they should be a vital part of our students’ education, Reynoso said. However, too often our arts programs and aspiring artists are left without the funding, resources and spaces they need, and it starts in our schools. I am so grateful that Brooklyn can come together today to make it clear: the arts belong in our schools.

Reynoso allocated $20,000 in discretionary funding from the FY 2025 budget and Ramos matched that amount with a $20,000 donation from the Anthony Ramos Charitable Fund.

For Ramos, who is best known for his roles in the Broadway musical Hamilton, the film adaptation of “In The Heights” and “Transformers: Rise of the Beast,” this announcement hit close to home for him, as he grew up in Bushwick.

The star has been an advocate for arts programs since her own education at New Utrecht High School in Bensonhurst. He told Brooklyn Paper that art is more than a passion, it's a tool that can change the trajectory of someone's life.

“If you grew up in a neighborhood like Bushwick, the odds were stacked against us. It’s about breaking down barriers and eliminating patterns,” Ramos said. “I don’t think anything brings people together like music and sports. You can truly impact people and their lives through the arts. There is nothing more powerful.

Before the announcement, Ramos joined Sara Steinweiss, her mentor and former high school teacher, and Jolie Santiago, youth organizer and senior at El Puente Academy for Peace and Justice, to discuss how art plays a role in social justice and how programs like The Act of Openness promote community and personal development.

“It’s that unity,” Ramos said of growing up in Bushwick. “Even though it was hard, it helped me get to where I am now.”

Jorge Sandoval, director of the Academy of Urban Planning and Engineering, spoke about the actor's journey, calling it “a manual for young people to follow” as they develop their talents.

“We must continue to celebrate the arts in Bushwick and the passions and creativity of our students,” Sandoval said. “Thank you to today’s guests and partners for showing what supporting the arts looks like and bringing back after-school theater programming to our students.”

Reynoso honored the actor with a proclamation declaring May 15 “Anthony Ramos Day” in recognition of the award-winning actor's legacy of arts advocacy and excellence.

“I am grateful to be able to give back to the community that has given me so much and shaped who I am today. Brooklyn,” Ramos said.

According to Jesus Gonzalez, co-founding advisor of The Action Lab, putting local leaders in front of students encourages them to shine on their own. With the help of Opening acthe hopes students can feel inspired to pursue their dreams.

NOW [Ramos and Reynoso] “We are giving a new generation of Bushwick youth the opportunity to shine, and these young people will undoubtedly inspire and surprise us,” he said.