Entertainment
Actor Anthony Ramos and Brooklyn Beep Team Up to Relaunch After-School Theater Program at Bushwick Brooklyn Paper
Actor Anthony Ramos and Brooklyn Borough President announce the return of Opening Act, an after-school theater program to Bushwick.
Photo by Lauren Tepfer
He won't let the Bushwick students waste their chance!
A free after-school theater program will return to the neighborhood thanks to a $40,000 donation from Grammy Award-winning actor Anthony Ramos and Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.
Both men announced their support for Opening act a nonprofit organization that provides in-depth theater training to New York City public schools during a May 15 panel hosted by Action Lab at the Brooklyn School for Social Justice. Opening Act previously worked with the school but was forced to pause due to pandemic-related budget issues, and the funding will be used to bring the program back to the school's Bushwick campus.
The arts are and always have been a driver of social justice, and in our city they should be a vital part of our students’ education, Reynoso said. However, too often our arts programs and aspiring artists are left without the funding, resources and spaces they need, and it starts in our schools. I am so grateful that Brooklyn can come together today to make it clear: the arts belong in our schools.
Reynoso allocated $20,000 in discretionary funding from the FY 2025 budget and Ramos matched that amount with a $20,000 donation from the Anthony Ramos Charitable Fund.
For Ramos, who is best known for his roles in the Broadway musical Hamilton, the film adaptation of “In The Heights” and “Transformers: Rise of the Beast,” this announcement hit close to home for him, as he grew up in Bushwick.
The star has been an advocate for arts programs since her own education at New Utrecht High School in Bensonhurst. He told Brooklyn Paper that art is more than a passion, it's a tool that can change the trajectory of someone's life.
“If you grew up in a neighborhood like Bushwick, the odds were stacked against us. It’s about breaking down barriers and eliminating patterns,” Ramos said. “I don’t think anything brings people together like music and sports. You can truly impact people and their lives through the arts. There is nothing more powerful.
Before the announcement, Ramos joined Sara Steinweiss, her mentor and former high school teacher, and Jolie Santiago, youth organizer and senior at El Puente Academy for Peace and Justice, to discuss how art plays a role in social justice and how programs like The Act of Openness promote community and personal development.
“It’s that unity,” Ramos said of growing up in Bushwick. “Even though it was hard, it helped me get to where I am now.”
Jorge Sandoval, director of the Academy of Urban Planning and Engineering, spoke about the actor's journey, calling it “a manual for young people to follow” as they develop their talents.
“We must continue to celebrate the arts in Bushwick and the passions and creativity of our students,” Sandoval said. “Thank you to today’s guests and partners for showing what supporting the arts looks like and bringing back after-school theater programming to our students.”
Reynoso honored the actor with a proclamation declaring May 15 “Anthony Ramos Day” in recognition of the award-winning actor's legacy of arts advocacy and excellence.
“I am grateful to be able to give back to the community that has given me so much and shaped who I am today. Brooklyn,” Ramos said.
According to Jesus Gonzalez, co-founding advisor of The Action Lab, putting local leaders in front of students encourages them to shine on their own. With the help of Opening acthe hopes students can feel inspired to pursue their dreams.
NOW [Ramos and Reynoso] “We are giving a new generation of Bushwick youth the opportunity to shine, and these young people will undoubtedly inspire and surprise us,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.brooklynpaper.com/anthony-ramos-opening-act-bushwick/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor Anthony Ramos and Brooklyn Beep Team Up to Relaunch After-School Theater Program at Bushwick Brooklyn Paper
- Beyonc is a total bombshell in a dress with a gaping bust cutout
- You can now play Minecraft in Google search results
- 'Ohio Hotties' Make Debut Sensation
- Turner named first-team All-Sun Belt
- Starmer has set out six first steps for a Labor government
- Smotrich: customs duties on imports, a Zionist solution for Erdogan – Israel News
- Objects from North Hollywood institution inspire artists
- Bakar ClimatEnginuity Hub: Berkeley's new home for climate innovation
- Supreme Court probes viral photo of ex-PM Khan during hearing
- Congress wanted to spend 15% of its budget on Muslims: PM Modi | News from India
- Ron Howard explains why he could never have become an actor