Connect with us

Entertainment

Actor Anthony Ramos and Brooklyn Beep Team Up to Relaunch After-School Theater Program at Bushwick Brooklyn Paper

Actor Anthony Ramos and Brooklyn Beep Team Up to Relaunch After-School Theater Program at Bushwick Brooklyn Paper

 


Hamilton actor Anthony Ramos and Brooklyn Borough President announce return of after-school theater program to Bushwick.

Actor Anthony Ramos and Brooklyn Borough President announce the return of Opening Act, an after-school theater program to Bushwick.

Photo by Lauren Tepfer