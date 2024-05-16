Comedians from 'Comedy Central' and 'Last Comic Standing' arrive at the Vail Comedy Festival





Comedian Monroe Martin is originally from Philadelphia but now lives in New York. He will headline the Vail Comedy Festival Saturday night during Memorial Day weekend.

Vail Comedy Festival/Courtesy photo The Vail Comedy Festival will take over Vail Village with laughter this Memorial Day weekend. More than 30 comedians will come from all over the world (Paris, France and Toronto, Canada are represented this year) to share some laughter from May 24 to 26. Monroe Martin, who has appeared on “Comedy Central” and “Last Comic Standing,” is originally from Philadelphia but currently lives in New York. He will headline the event Saturday evening from 7:30-9:00 p.m. at Sarah's Lounge at Christiania in Vail Village. Monroe had time to answer a few questions before her trip to Vail. Have you ever played in the Vail Valley? I've never played in the Vail Valley but I can't wait to go. Do you have a favorite memory of Colorado comedy? Support local journalism Make a donation I headlined Denver Comedy Works once. The shows were fantastic, but the potency of the weed caught me off guard. Maybe it was a mix of that and the high altitude, but it was a memorable experience! What was it like being on “Last Comic Standing?” Being on “Last Comic Standing” was life changing! I connected with comedy legend Wanda Sykes, collaborated with talented comics, gained national exposure, and gained insight into the world of entertainment. It was an incredible experience! What do you know about the Vail Comedy Festival? This is the first time I've heard of it, but I can't wait to perform at the festival. Any major events coming up? I'm lucky enough to make my living through comedy, so I view every event, from big stages to intimate bar shows, as a major opportunity. I know it sounds cheesy but it's the truth. You live in New York but tour nationally; How does Colorado compare to other markets? I'll tell you after this trip. How would you describe your comedy? I don't usually describe my comedy; it is an experience left to the interpretation of the audience. However, I can share my passion for using stand-up as a way to delve deep into my life and emotions. There is a certain artistry to connecting with a room full of strangers, each sharing laughter and ideas that reveal a shared humanity, leaving us all with a richer understanding of ourselves and others. What's next for Monroe Martin? I'm getting into filmmaking and aim to produce several short films this year and next year. I hope they catch your attention and hit your radar. Three-day festival passes are available for purchase at VailComedyFestival.com and provide access to dozens of events, including recordings of comedy, magic and live podcasts. VIP passes include special events with comedians and priority access to seats and rooms. Free magic shows for the whole family take place May 25 And 26 on the RocketFizz stage in Lionshead. A special variety show , Magic show and close-up magic shows on SATURDAY And Sunday Memorial Day weekend, tickets are sold online in advance.

