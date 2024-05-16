Anya Taylor-Joy takes the wheel

I hate to be a complainer when legions of moviegoers on social media worship breathlessly at the altar of cinema demigod George Miller, but Angry is a big step forward compared to Mad Max: Road to Fury. While the 2015 instant-action classic had grit, gravitas, and turbo propulsion that didn't stop, this fifth installment of the dystopian saga unfolds in fits and starts, with little tension or fluidity in a story whose formlessness is reinforced by its pretentious character. chapter structure.

Anya Taylor-Joy is a fierce presence in the title role and Chris Hemsworth is clearly having fun as the gonzo warlord Wasteland, but the myth-making lacks muscle, just as the action mostly lacks the visual poetry of its predecessor.

Furiosa: A Mad Max saga The essential

We miss Max.

Place: Cannes Film Festival (Out of Competition)

Release date: Friday May 24

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Alyla Browne, Charlee Fraser, Lachy Hulme, Goran D. Kleut

Director: George Miller

Screenwriters: George Miller, Nico Lathouris

Rated R, 2 hours 28 minutes

That's not to say there aren't some stunning action sequences. A 15-minute set piece in the middle of the film, in which Alyla Browne, as the 10-year-old main character, gives way to Taylor-Joy 15 years later, is electrifying.

With black grease from the auto shop “The House of Holy Motors” smeared across her forehead like war paint, Furiosa stows herself and then deftly slides in and out of the driver's cabin in a massive steel war machine and chrome chased by fleets of screaming bikers. firebombs and paragliders rain down on the inferno from above. She also moves along the undercarriage as the vehicle roars through the desert, repairing damage and eliminating attackers like the warrior she was born to be.

Never one to dwell on plot points when they can be squeezed into an explosive, high-speed chase, Miller and co-writer Nico Lathouris also use this sequence to establish a quasi-romance between Furiosa and the guy driving the war vehicle, Praetorian Jack. (an underused Tom Burke).

The character comes out of nowhere, but he serves to give Furiosa a crash course (literally) in the art of war, while encouraging her to burn rubber and find her homeland. Of course, anyone who saw Charlize Theron in Fury Road knows that Furiosa prefers solo badassery, so it's no surprise that Jack doesn't stick around for long. Even so, Miller could have given him a more ceremonious farewell, especially since the scenes between Taylor-Joy and Burke are the parts that give the film a real heartbeat. Despite Praetorian Jack's considerable promise as a character, he ultimately fails to replace Max.

Even if the story directly feeds the action of Fury Road, Angry is closer in spirit and time to the films that launched the franchise, Mad Max and its exhilarating direct sequel, released in the United States under the title The Road Warrior. The world has descended into barbarism, with marauding gangs spreading terror across the land, but there are still people who remember a time before anarchy. This applies to the community inhabiting “Green Square,” a heavenly pocket of land ruled by a benevolent matriarchy and somehow saved from ecocide.

It all begins promisingly enough when young Furiosa is kidnapped from this house by motorcycle thugs and delivered to the power-mad Dementus (Hemsworth), ruler of the biker, who wears a messiah's cape and a teddy bear strapped to his back with a leather strap. harness. It's a look. The warlord is surrounded by a cabal of sages and courtiers who are mostly interchangeable aside from their facial disfigurements. Only the withered “History Man” seems to have any real function, spouting gobs of obscure knowledge and random bits of heavy voiceover.

Mary Jabasa (Charlee Fraser), Furiosa's precision-shooting, machete-wielding mother, pursues her and takes out a significant number of bikers in one of the most thrilling sequences. But his efforts to bring Furiosa to safety fail. His gruesome death, replete with images of crucifixion, is the tragedy that shapes his daughter's life and gives rise to her obsessive quest for revenge against the man who positions himself as a father figure.

If this throughline had been more solidly supported, the film could have created some emotional weight. Instead, the inevitable moment where Furiosa confronts Dementus to demand the return of her lost childhood is kept on hold – and the warlord remained off-screen – for far too long as a messy and not particularly interesting ensues.

The subject is Dementus' attempt to take control of the Citadel, the resource-rich rock stronghold of the ailing tyrant Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme, succeeding Fury Road(Hugh Keays-Byrne, died 2020), protected by his War Boys. But the plot is so vague and lacking in strategic details that the endless back-and-forths across the desert start to feel like role-playing. Monster Trucks-demolition derby type, only with weirder characters, more elaborate vehicles and extra carnage.

Much of the film plays out like boys with toys, as Miller seems convinced he's tapping into some sort of fantasy legend. Ambitions of this type have already failed with the director's last non-Max feature, the boring Djinn and Tonic Three thousand years of desire.

During Dementus' first assault on the Citadel, his biker army is virtually wiped out, and beyond forming a short-lived coalition with another crew led by Octoboss (Goran D. Kleut), who looks like a Dementor with Maleficent headgear, he never seems to. I have a big plan. It's clear that he's a warmonger who takes everything: he wants the food and water produced at the Citadel, the ammo and weapons from Bullet Farm, and the gasoline from Gas Town. But his method mainly involves jumping into the fray, shouting war cries or cracking Australian jokes.

As a deranged antagonist, Dementus has his mischievous charms, vainly crossing the sands like Ben Hur on a chariot pulled by three motorcycles. It's a glorious image, with Hemsworth sporting his usual flowing Thor locks, adding a handlebar mustache and a forked beard, all stained blood red.

But making the character a crazier version of a wacky Australian male stereotype also robs him of the dimensionality that any villain that's going to support Miller's quest for mythic proportions seems to demand. Tapping on important chapter titles like The pole of inaccessibility Or Lessons from the desert is not enough to give more weight to the narrative and it only adds to the hesitant rhythms of the film.

There are also lacks of clarity in the storyline. An unlikely plot point has Furiosa, thanks to a buzz cut and a hoodie, remaining unidentified for a considerable period of time as she makes herself indispensable and becomes a highly skilled part of the Citadel's operations.

This tactic brings her close enough to Immortan Joe to observe his women, who are raised like cattle for healthy male heirs, and whose deliverance from reproductive servitude was an important part of their success. Fury Road. But given that Furiosa's introduction to the Citadel clan came with the discovery that her health and lack of mutations would make her a great addition to the breeding program, it's puzzling that no one seems to notice her absence since long time.

Miller is so busy with elaborate design details and vehicle choreography that it's almost as if he doesn't care about the direction of the story.

It has to be said that while the stunts are often spectacular, the visuals highlight the downgrade from master cinematographer John Seale to Simon Duggan, who is certainly capable but can't quite whip up the majesty to disguise a lot of CG work and blatantly obvious soundstage. . Deleting clips from Fury Road in the end credits also highlights how Angry often looks when he is not rushing at an accelerated pace.

And it's just as well that the majority of the dialogue is throwaway, as the amplified sound mix renders large portions of it inaudible under the ferocious growl of the engines and the thundering notes of Tom Holkenborg's score.

Regardless of its weaknesses, a lot of people will be interested in it. Angry (but for the love of God, can someone call for a moratorium on the fan base constantly posting “Let's GOOOOO!”) and the early summer release seems like a strong bet for Warners. Taylor-Joy – and no less wonderful Browne in the character's younger years – comes across as an action hero with a fire inside her, intimidated by nothing and no one. And we learn how this cool robotic arm came to be.

Furiosa's ultimate settlement with Dementus fulfills the promise of revenge even if Miller can't help but fuel the mythical aspect by having alternate versions of the warlord's fate, trying to make it a legend. This time, not quite.