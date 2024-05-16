Kenny Wayne Shepherd at the Music Hall Center, 5 things to know

Kenny Wayne Shepherd is approaching the 30th anniversary of his recording career and he has accomplished a lot in that time.

Since “Ledbetter Heights” in 1985, when Shepherd was just 18, he has released 11 albums, including “Dirt on My Diamonds, Vol. 1″ — plus two others with The Rides, his all-star group with Stephen Stills and Electric Flag's Barry Goldberg. He was also nominated for five Grammy Awards and became a fixture on the all-star Experience Hendrix tours.

It's been a never-ending road for Shepherd, who is now 46 and a father of six with Mel Gibson's eldest daughter Hannah. However, there are always new signposts along the way, and Shepherd doesn't foresee that changing in the near future…

* Shepherd began work on “Dirt on My Diamonds” at the historic FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, which he said “absolutely contributed to what this album could be.” Being in these studios, in this city…the studio is basically unchanged. There is this original atmosphere in the walls, in the carpet, in the console and everything. When you walk into a place like that, you can't say, “OK, we're going to go to Muscle Shoals and evoke the spirit of the old records they made there.” ” No. This makes things more difficult than letting things happen naturally. We just went there knowing that by being there it would have some influence on what we were doing, but then we let the project unfold naturally. My goal next time we go will be to record an album as we write. That's the next plan if we can make it happen within everyone's schedule.

* Shepherd says that a “Vol. 2″ of “Dirty On My Diamonds” is “already finished”, although he has no planned release date yet. “There was a lot of reasoning for (two parts). Vinyl became such a thing Now there's a lot of enthusiasts. Our fans love that stuff and usually there used to be four songs per side, so you got an eight song album that was dictated by the quality of the vinyl as well; the fidelity you get from not trying to put too much music on one side, Four on each side seems to be the magic number all around Then I started looking for legendary albums with eight songs, and. there were a lot of them. So, I don't know, man, it seems ideal to me. Eight songs are a lot easier to listen to than 16 songs on an album.

* As for his musical identity over the past three decades, Shepherd has been content to straddle some genre lines. “Am I a blues artist who plays rock, or a rock artist who plays blues? It's hard to say. There are so many different labels – blues guitarist, blues-rock guitarist, contemporary blues… And “Dirt on My Diamonds,” to me, sounds like a fresh, new, young, energetic album. That's my goal, to continue trying to put music forward. If you looked at me as just a traditional blues artist, you'd say, “He pushes things in different directions.” » But that's what I've done since day one. “Deja Voodoo” from “Ledbetter Heights, it’s not a blues song. It's a blues-based rock song.

* In doing so, Shepherd learned that “you can’t make everyone happy.” If I'm not ripping my feathers, it's because we're not pushing things enough. Luckily, I have a fan base that has been with me for 30 years now. They've seen me go through many phases and many different directions, from blues to a 100% rock'n'roll record with “The Place You're In” (2004) and everything in between. I just look at someone like Eric Clapton; he has done everything throughout his career, never one thing in particular. I considered him the perfect example of a guitarist-artist who just follows the musical muse wherever she takes him at that moment.

*Wrinkles had been dormant since before the pandemic, and Goldberg recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover expenses related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. But Shepherd says the group could still ride again. “Stephen and I recently did a few things together…and he was like, 'Oh, man, I miss you. We have to start again. We love each other and we love playing together. It's just a lot harder now because I'm in Tennessee and he's in California. It was a lot easier to get in the car, go to his house and write an album. But I would say that the intention is there; it's just a question of whether we can realistically make it happen with my schedule, his schedule and all the logistics. It was a lot of fun to do, and it would be nice to do it one more time for sure.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, May 17 at the Music Hall Center, 350 Madison Ave., Detroit. 313-887-8500 or musichall.org.