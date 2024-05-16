Wednesday's Season 2 character overhaul may finally highlight an unseen player in this billion-dollar movie trilogy





Wednesday season 2, he can finally break away from his roles in Star Wars and benefit from greater visibility.

Suotamo's potential recasting as Lurch may give him the opportunity to show off his acting skills outside of the characters' costumes and prosthetics.

season 2 will feature more

characters, as well as a new actor playing the role of Lurch for a potentially exciting storyline.



A potential character overhaul for Wednesday season 2 may put an actor in the spotlight after he went relatively unnoticed in a massive film trilogy. Even though there are still many mysteries around Wednesday With Season 2's plot details out of the way, the cast for the next episode is finally taking shape. Following the announcement of Steve Buscemi and Thandiwe Newton joining the series, Netflix has announced the rest of the series. Wednesday the season 2 cast, including Christopher Lloyd, Billie Piper and Haley Joel Osment. There have also been some updates regarding Addams Family characters. Apart Wednesday season 2 repairing a Addams Family complaint by promoting Gomez, Morticia and Pugsley to series regulars, the next episode will also feature Grandmama. Joanna Lumley's character will join the immediate family, Uncle Fester and Thing, as confirmed characters from the franchise set to appear in season 2. Based on the teases, there is also reason to believe Lurch will return, but it looks like there will be changes. with the Addams Family butler.



Wednesday's Lurch actor not returning for season 2, leading to speculation Joonas Suotamo has been recast in the role Another Wednesday actor will not be back for season 2 of the Netflix series According to a post on Instagram (via Reddit) Since WednesdayOriginal Lurch actor George Burcea will not return for season 2. Granted, this doesn't mean Lurch will be absent for next season, given that Joonas Suotamo has joined the series. No announcement regarding who he plays has been shared, but Suotamo will likely reprise the role of Lurch for Wednesday season 2. Burcea appeared in three episodes of WednesdayThe first season of, accompanying the Addams Family in leading them to and from Nevermore Academy.

THE Addams Family The character is, of course, known for his commanding and commanding presence. Therefore, anyone capable of portraying the butler must be intimidatingly tall, which was an easy feat for Burcea's 6-foot-3 stature. Suotamo, best known for playing Chewbacca in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, would easily make a convincing Lurch, given that the Finnish actor is 6 feet 11 inches tall. If Suotamo does not join Wednesday As part of a recast, it would be interesting to find out what kind of character the show has in store for someone of the actor's stature. Joonas Suotamo's role as Lurch in Wednesday's Season 2 may redeem his Star Wars roles Chewbacca actor can finally get more exposure Wednesday

season 2 may break a major trend for Suotamo by showcasing the actor more.

Play Chewbacca in three Star Wars The sequels, which grossed over a billion in total at the worldwide box office, are certainly something to celebrate. That said, Joonas Suotamo never got the chance to share the spotlight with his co-stars since his face has never been directly shown during his acting roles. This remains true for Suotamo's roles after the sequel trilogy, notably willow and the next Disney+ Star Wars series, The Acolytewhich features the actor playing another Wookiee. Wednesday season 2 may break a major trend for Suotamo by showcasing the actor more.

Notable Joonas Suotamo Movies and TV Shows Character Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) Chewbacca Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) Chewbacca Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) Chewbacca Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) Chewbacca Willow (2022-2023) The scourge The Acolyte (2024) Kelnacca Wednesday (2025) To be determined Lurch obviously has remarkable looks, in addition to his lack of speech, but if Suotamo takes on the character of Wednesday, viewers will finally get acquainted with the actor outside of character costumes and full prosthetics. With Wednesday season 2 teasing the Addams Family mansion, it is possible that Lurch will be more present in the next opus and beyond, giving Suotamo an exciting acting opportunity outside of Star Wars and Disney properties. The same can be said even if the actor doesn't end up playing Lurch. Source: Reddit

Wednesday Cast Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Gwendoline Christie, Ricky Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Christina Ricci, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday Release date November 16, 2022 Seasons 1 Showrunner Miles Millar, Alfred Gough

