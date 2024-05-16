Creators Are the New Hollywood, YouTube CEO Says to Brandcast





While direct presenters such as Amazon And NBCUniversal By deploying major Hollywood celebrities to bring star power to their presentations, YouTube took a different tack, instead hanging its hat on the power of its creators. “They are the new Hollywood,” CEO Neal Mohan said in his opening remarks. During its Brandcast presentation on May 15 at Lincoln Center in New York, the Google-owned video platform spent a significant portion of its time providing statistics showing that its users are increasingly interacting with the platform on connected TV ( CTV), thanks in large part to the creators. Mohan explained that viewers watch an average of more than a billion hours of YouTube content on television screens daily and that YouTube views on CTV have increased by more than 130% over the past three years. “That’s why we’re the leader in streaming watch time in the United States,” he said. “Creators are attracting audiences to the big screen. » Creators and personalities including Kinigra Deon and Shannon Sharpe have said viewers consume about 70 per cent of their content on CTV. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell joined Sharpe to explain how YouTube provides behind-the-scenes access to athletes, who are increasingly becoming YouTube creators themselves. Other creators Rachell Hofstetter (Valkyrae), Haley Kalil (Haleyybaylee) and Sydney Morgan spoke about the engagement they get on the platform through gaming, sports and beauty respectively. Meanwhile, YouTube announced that it has formalized and expanded its Select Creator Takeover program. Piloted at the end of 2023, the program allows advertisers to broadcast advertisements exclusively on a creator's channels. On Wednesday, YouTube announced that it was expanding the program to include more of its top 1% of creators. “Our creators are the future of entertainment,” said Mary Ellen Coe, YouTube’s chief business officer. “We're adding more of our incredibly talented creators, many of whom you've seen here tonight, so you have even more choices when deciding which creators you want to work with.” She added that 75% of YouTube Select impressions come from TV screens. YouTube also announced a new AI-powered ad format for Connected TV, which uses non-skippable assets in In-Stream inventory as well as branded QR codes for video ads. YouTube Select is also getting 30-second non-skippable ads this week. Citing Nielsen results provided this week, Sean Downey, president of Google's Americas and global partner, said YouTube is the second most-watched media distributor overall and generates a higher return on ad spend than television, online video and paid social networks. He also briefly discussed Google's recently announced marketing mix model, Meridian. “Proof matters, which is why we offer first-party and third-party measurement solutions so you can measure to anyone’s parameters,” he said. “Meridian lets your team measure the effectiveness of YouTube videos and all your other media investments. » Brands including Pepsi, DoorDash, Toyota, Walmart, Samsung, Taco Bell and Booking.com shared campaign successes they've seen on the platform during the stats-heavy presentation. Brandcast closed with a brief performance from Billie Eilish, who performed tracks including “What Was I Made For?” of barbie soundtrack and “Ocean Eyes”. This story first appeared on American campaign.

