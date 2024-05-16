Trail races, fun fundraisers and youth dance performances round out the program this weekend

Trail running

Let this be the year you get out and trail run. The Dynafit Vail Trail Running Race Series is back and has become THE race series to do in the region thanks to iconic courses and experienced organizers who know how to put on a top-notch race. The series has been running for 24 years and the staff has 40 years of combined knowledge to help you achieve your fitness goals and have fun.

The Boneyard Boogie Race will take place in Eagle Valley. As the snow melts and the trails dry out in the valley, the races will move east. The Boneyard Boogie offers a 14K and 6K option. Both races will start and finish at Eagle Pool and Ice Rink, where there is construction, so be aware of that. The 14 km will start at 9 a.m. and the 6 km will start at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Eagle is known for its single track that takes you through pinyon groves and juniper shrubs and both routes will be mostly single track. The elevation gain will be approximately 1,200 feet for the longest run and 375 feet for the shortest run.

Afterward, grab a donut from longtime sponsor Northside Coffee & Kitchen, then head to the post-race party at the Capitol Public House for awards, prizes and lunch hosted by Eagle Ranch's new restaurant . This race kicks off the series that runs through mid-September and takes you to the Vail, Beaver Creek, Arrowhead and Meadow Mountain trails near Minturn. Register for the series or each race by going to VailRec.com .

Fun fundraisers

The Cycle Effect is hosting its annual Bike & BBQ fundraiser Saturday at Moe's Original BBQ in Eagle. Jesse Star/Courtesy photo

BBQ + Bikes

The Cycle Effect has hosted a Poker Ride in the past, but this year they decided to do something different and are hosting a women's mountain bike clinic, which is already sold out due to its popularity. But you can still support The Cycle Effect by heading to Moe's Original BBQ in Eagle to eat, drink and meet friends from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday.

Support local journalism Make a donation

Since 2013, The Cycle Effect has empowered girls ages 10-18 on the Western Slope through mentoring and mountain biking. The Cycle Effect uses cycling as a catalyst to mentor athletes and promote physical well-being, mental health, community engagement, leadership skills and fun in the outdoors.

After a decade of activity, The Cycle Effect has an ambitious goal: to impact 900 cyclists through its upcoming 2024 programming. To achieve this, The Cycle Effect is seeking community support during Saturday's event. Flannel Feedback will be playing tunes and numerous prizes will be presented by The Cycle Effect partners like Seagull's Cycles, Mountain Flow, Inner Light Juice, Fjallraven, Iron Mountain Hot Springs. To find out more, visit TheCycleEffect.org .

Climb for hope

Saturday, come to Eagle Climbing + Fitness for Climb for Hope, a family-friendly event that aims to raise funds and awareness for SpeakUp ReachOut, the Valley's suicide prevention nonprofit . From 11 p.m. to 4 p.m., you can climb the climbing walls of this indoor climbing gym. New to the sport? The price is $10 per person and $25 for a family and coaches will be on hand to give you instructions on how to reach the top. There will be giveaways and ways to win prizes based on the number of feet climbed and by purchasing tickets.

SpeakUp ReachOut is hosting this event for the entire community because they want to prevent suicide not only through events, but also through educational programs, peer groups and partnerships and by bringing members together from the community to learn and share their unique experiences. For more details, see the events page on SpeakUpReachOut.org .

Arapahoe Basin is open

Although Copper Mountain and Breckenridge closed last Sunday, Arapahoe Basin announced it would remain open until June. Recent snowfall and a base of over 60 inches have allowed The Legend to have one of the longest ski and snowboard seasons in Colorado.

To add to the skiing and riding, A-Basin also knows this time of year is all about partying and hosts its weekly Shakin' at the Basin concert series on Saturdays. Meet at the Mountain Goat Plaza from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. for DJs and live bands. This week's band is Earl Nelson and The Company. This band hails from Golden and will bring everything from 60s and 70s vibes to southern rock, soul, North Mississippi Hill Country blues and even some gospel weed, so get ready to dance in your boots.

Also this weekend, A-Basin is hosting Gay-Basin: Ski & Ride with Pride on Saturday and Sunday. There will be ski parades, DJs and a rail jam. If you don't ski or bike but still want to participate, there will be a foot passenger ticket for $25 so you can travel on the mountain for the action. For more information, visit ArapahoeBasin.com .

Dance shows

PLUS2Dance

MORE2Dance will host its annual spring production, “Tangled” at Vail Christian High School this weekend. MORE2Dance/Courtesy photo

MORE2Dance dance students put the finishing touches on its spring production, “Tangled,” which is the Disney animated film based on the classic tale “Rapunzel.” Performances will take place at Vail Christian High School on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Rapunzel is a princess with an adventurous spirit and this production features local talent including Scarlett Tino as Rapunzel, Olivia Osborne as Flynn Rider and Nina Smith as Mother Gothel. To purchase tickets in advance, visit DanceStudio-Pro.com/Tickets/M2Ddance .

Vail Valley Dance Academy

Dancers ages 3 to 18 participate in programs offered by the Vail Valley Academy of Dance. Vail Valley Dance Academy/Courtesy Photo

This weekend, the Vail Valley Academy of Dance presents two different shows at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, “Around the World” takes audiences on a journey through various countries and dances, including hip hop, tap, jazz, contemporary and South Africa, with a bit of ballet. Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon, the Vail Valley Academy of Dance presents its ballet version of “Alice in Wonderland.”

“Around the World” times are 6:30 p.m. on Friday and 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. Performances of “Alice in Wonderland” will take place on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. For tickets, go to VilarPAC.org .