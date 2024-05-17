Samm-Art Williams, playwright, producer and actor, dies at 78





Samm-Art Williams, who made his mark in several fields as executive producer of the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, as an actor on stage and screen, and as a Tony-nominated playwright for Home , died Monday in Burgaw. , NC He was 78 years old. His death was confirmed by his cousin Carol Brown. She did not cite a cause. An imposing 6 feet 8 inches (a left-hander, he once served as Muhammad Ali's sparring partner), Mr. Williams appeared in films including Brian De Palma's Hitchcock homage Dressed to Kill (1980) and the neo- noir by the Coen brothers. , Simple Blood (1984). He had a memorable turn as Jim in the 1986 adaptation of The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, part of PBS's American Playhouse series.

Determined to expand the black presence in Hollywood, he served as both writer and executive producer of Fresh Prince, the hit 1990s NBC comedy starring Will Smith as a street-smart Western teenager from Philadelphia who moves in with his aunt and uncle in a wealthy neighborhood. hills of Los Angeles.

He was also a writer and producer of the television shows Martin and Franks Place. He was nominated for two Emmy Awards for his work as a writer on Motown Returns to the Apollo in 1985 and as a producer on Franks Place in 1988. Raised in Burgaw, an old railroad town north of Wilmington, North Carolina, he moved to New York in 1973 to pursue a career in acting. It was his nostalgia for his small Southern hometown that inspired Home, a production by the famed Negro Ensemble Company that opened at Manhattan's St. Marks Playhouse six years later before moving to Broadway. The play, revived on Broadway by the Roundabout Theater Companytells the story of a young black farmer and master storyteller, Cephus Miles, in the small fictional town of Cross Roads, North Carolina.

Imprisoned for refusing to serve in the Vietnam War, Cephus moves to an unnamed Northern town, where his life deteriorates before returning home to find redemption.

The piece evolved from a poem Mr. Williams wrote, in tribute to his mother, on a Greyhound bus while returning home for Christmas. In New York, I was alone and I missed the South, he recalled in an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times in 2010. But I knew I couldn't go home, because I didn't have anything yet. accomplished. The idea for the piece was born from this desire. Home has become considered a classic of black theater. Mel Gussow praised the play in a review of the original production in The New York Times, writing: In every respect, the writing, the directing and the performance, it is one of the theatrical events happiest of the season. Mr. Gussow admired Mr. Williams's lyricism, noting that he was clearly in love with words that, in his hands, become a caravan of images. He also compared his use of dialect to that of Mark Twain. Mr. Williams later said that his poetic approach to language was part of his mission to change racial perceptions in the eyes of the entertainment industry as well as the public.

If it's in English, it's for everyone, he said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 1985. It may not be the truth for everyone, producers, directors , public, but it's the truth of Samm-Art Williams. Samuel Arthur Williams was born on January 20, 1946, in Philadelphia and raised in Burgaw by his mother, Valdosia Williams, a high school English and drama teacher, after his parents separated when he was a young boy. Talk was all there, good talk, he said of his small town in an interview with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. If you didn't talk, they thought you were crazy. The easy jokes he heard growing up influenced his later work. I am very interested in folk tales as an art form, he added. It is very simple. Whether you are black, white or green, a folk tale has no color.

Influenced by his mother, he showed an early interest in writing and theater and read everything from Langston Hughes to Edgar Allan Poe, he told the Los Angeles Times. The Raven has been my greatest influence in seeing this bird, I saw how great it was to be able to work on a person's mind with words.

After earning a bachelor's degree in political science from Morgan State University in Baltimore in 1968, he worked as a salesman in Philadelphia while studying at the New Freedom Theater, an influential black company in the area. After moving to New York, he began to forge a career as a stage actor, appearing in several Negro Ensemble Company productions. In the late 1970s, he entered Hollywood and appeared in The Wanderers (1979), based on Richard Price's novel about Bronx youth gangs in the early 1960s. In the mid-1980s, Mr. Williams landed a role in an episode of the detective series The New Mike Hammer, starring Stacy Keach. When he learned from a producer that the episode needed rewriting, he offered to handle it himself, launching his career as a television writer and, ultimately, producer. No immediate family members survived. Throughout his career, Mr. Williams acknowledged the color barriers he faced in Hollywood. But he also recognized the opportunities. Whether I'll succeed or hit a brick wall remains to be seen, he told the Los Angeles Times, but nothing will change if we don't try to make it change.

