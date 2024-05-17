Entertainment
Shogun Seasons 2 and 3 in preparation at FX, Hulu
It's official: FX and Hulu are preparing not one but two more seasons of the hit drama Shogun.
The Disney-owned network announced Thursday that it is partnering with the estate of author James Clavell to extend Shogun for two more seasons. The company noted that both seasons are in development, meaning a two-season renewal depends on how the premiere arrives.
A writers' room is being created and will open its doors this summer to explore the continuation of Shogun beyond Clavell's original novel. ShogunThe creatives, including co-creators, executive producers and writers Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, executive producer Michaela Clavell and star and producer Hiroyuki Sanada are all involved in development.
Shogun, which ended its season at the end of April, ranks among FX's most-watched shows Never (based on global streaming times). The 10-episode first season is available now to binge on Hulu.
The news should come as no surprise after the May 10 leak that FX was indeed exploring a future beyond what many considered a limited series. The leak was timed to the TV Academy's Emmy submission deadline, as FX was tasked with determining whether Shogun would compete either as an ongoing drama series or in the limited series categories. Sources say FX submitted Shogun in the drama categories.
Sanada previously signed what sources described as an “if it happens” deal, which would see him return to the franchise if FX successfully developed additional seasons. That means if FX officially greenlights a second (and third) season, with Sanada returning to the series.
Shogun, billed as a limited series, ranks as the most expensive scripted show FX has made in its history. The network spent years developing the series, based on Clavell's 1975 novel of the same name. This is the second attempt Shogun, following NBC's Richard Chamberlain miniseries in 1980. The series' debut garnered nine million streaming views worldwide on Hulu, Disney+ and Star+. Disney said in March that these numbers were the best global debuts to date for a general entertainment scripted series (i.e., a series that is not under Marvel's purview, Star WarsDisney Branded TV, Pixar or National Geographic banners).
In an interview given in February to The Hollywood ReporterFX CEO John Landgraf said he would be willing to create more expensive programs if Shogun connected.
“It depends on how successful it is and how much interest there is,” he said. “Ultimately, it’s the audience who decides if this is something they want. I hope that if we were able to do something like this, it wouldn't take 11 years. So no, I can't imagine spending another 11 years working on anything else, but working hard on something to get it right and make it big, detailed and really deep in terms of character and the human condition, as long as there is an appetite. for this among viewers, I think it will sometimes be possible to do this kind of work.
Marks, in an interview alongside co-creator Kondo, said THR after the finale, “I think if we had a story, if we could find a story, we would be open to it. But I don't think anyone wants to head out on their skis without a road map and everything. And it's also about do people want more? But it is also, not even at the top of the book, about how to match the road map presented by Clavell? And I don't know if that's possible. I don't know if Clavell could have done it either. That's probably why he moved on to other books too, right? He knew what he had done. Yeah, that's a tough question.
And Sanada himself echoed this during a recent finale chat: “We've been talking about how the story can continue since we started filming, but who knows.”
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/shogun-season-2-and-3-in-the-works-fx-hulu-1235901617/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
