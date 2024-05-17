Broken promises and broken justice in “American Rust”

Editor's note: A version of this story first appeared in The Good, the Bad, and the Elegy, a Daily Yonder newsletter focused on the best and worst in media, entertainment, and rural culture. Every other Thursday it features reviews, retrospectives, recommendations and much more. You canjoin the mailing list at the bottom of this articleto receive future editions in your inbox.

You'll recognize the Pennsylvania town at the center of the streaming series American rust if you've ever been to a place that seemed to have been forgotten by time and progress. There is an abandoned steel mill where bad things are happening. There is a long list of neglect, crime and drug overdoses in a city filled with people who are too tired to do the right thing and who, when they find the courage to stand up, are pushed aside.

I saw a review that called American Rust misery porn, but I don't accept that definition of this series, which debuted on Showtime in 2021 and recently premiered a new one, second season on Amazon Prime Video. There is misery in the series, but there is also a lot of intrigue and I hope that the characters, almost all of whom are likeable despite major flaws, can continue and find their way out of the gloom.

I feel like I know the town pretty well from the show, Buell, Pennsylvania. I spent most of my life in a small Indiana town that, over the decades, was gradually abandoned by the auto industry and by residents who rightly felt they could not had no future in the city and moved away. My parents came from a small town in Tennessee that had experienced the same mix of despair and anarchy as Buell. So why watch? Doesn't a series like American Rust just rub our noses in the plight of the poor working class and young people who clearly see their future either elsewhere or nowhere at all? Promotional poster for “American Rust” (2021) (Credit: Showtime via IMDb).

There's a moment at Buell High School where students hang a colorful banner. A student at the same school died after snorting fentanyl, a deadly drug, at a party. It's a stark example of the contrast between optimism and pessimism that hits hard and is at the heart of the series.

Based on Philipp Meyers' acclaimed 2009 novel of the same name and generally following the same American Rust concept and plot, the series is reminiscent of other series about communities struggling with modern life after the businesses, people and the world at large have abandoned them. I think this is for any audience, but it can really ring true for those living in small towns.

Murder Mystery

There's an interesting theory about towns like Buell, and my longtime writing partner, Douglas Walker, put it forward about the place in Indiana where we both worked in news for years. decades. The theory is that some cities become crime-ridden after all the good-paying, reliable factory jobs disappear. This stems from a broken promise: For decades, young people could count on following their mothers and fathers into local factories after leaving high school. When these factories closed, young people either moved away, went to college, or floundered, taking low-paying jobs and sometimes turning to a life of drugs and crime. It was easy to view these shuttered and dilapidated factories as betrayals by the companies that opened them and effectively assured workers that they would always have jobs, just like their children.

An official trailer for the first season of “American Rust” (2021) (via SHOWTIME on YouTube).

In the first episode of the first season of American Rust, two young men (Isaac English, played by David Alvarez, and Billy Poe, played by Alex Neustaedter) venture into an abandoned factory after seeing a man, a former cop , go inside. . There was composure among them.

The young men come out, the ex-cop doesn't, and American Rust takes a few episodes before revealing what happened inside. We find out with Police Chief Del Harris (Jeff Daniels), who investigates the murder and, at the same time, begins to cover up the person he assumes is guilty. The plot is propelled by Harris' desire to dig himself deeper and deeper regarding the crime, his investigation and his affair with Grace Poe, Billy's mother, played by Maura Tierney.

Complicating the whole thing are the character dynamics with Lee English (Julia Mayorga), Isaac's older sister and Billy's love interest, and Lee and Isaac's initial neglect and ultimate devotion to their aging father and disabled, played by Bill Camp.

The first season manages to weave much more than just the murder mystery; there are the bosses' deepening personal and professional quagmire, the obligations of a family that has been harmed by crime and neglect, Grace's efforts to unionize the clothing factory where she works, and the affairs doomed to failure between certain complicated characters.

Moral compromise

The second season of American Rust with the subtitle Broken Justice further blurs the lines between the characters' motivations and actions. In fact, moral compromise might as well have been this season's subtitle.

An official trailer for “American Rust: Broken Justice” (via Prime Video on YouTube).

The season, which began streaming at the end of March, splits its time between the small town of Buell and Pittsburgh. It's disorienting at first to see Del back on the job at a big city police department and there's a bit of a loss of the small town feeling.

But thanks to the stranger and darker events unfolding in Buell, many mysteries remain in the small town.

The casting is exceptional, as is the screenplay based on Meyers' book.

Of particular note is that John Dahl directed five of the first season's nine episodes. If the director's name doesn't immediately pique your interest, Dahl directed some of the best and most twisty thrillers of the 1990s and 2000s, including Red Rock West, Rounders and, most notably, 1994's The Last Seduction, starring Linda Fiorentino .

The title American Rust is of course taken from the phrase rust Belt, commonly used to refer to America's declining, post-boom industrial cities, particularly in the Midwest.

There's a quote I found online, apparently from Meyers' original book, that really sums up how the characters in the TV series feel. I'm not sure I completely agree with it, but there is some truth in it.

And then…it wasn't just that we had lost all these jobs, it was also that people had nothing left to be good at. There are only so many things you can do with pushing a mop or emptying a basin. We are regressing as a nation, probably for the first time in history, and it's not the kids with green hair and bones that are sticking through their noses. Personally, I don't care, but these things are inevitable. The real problem is that the average person doesn't have a job they could excel at. If you lose that, you lose the country.

This sense of decadence and doom is brought to life in this television adaptation of American Rust.

American Rust and American Rust: Broken Justice are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Keith Roysdon is a news, pop culture and fiction writer based in Knoxville, Tennessee, who worked at Indiana newspapers for 40 years, starting in high school. He is the co-author of four award-winning true crime books about his hometown in Indiana. He has written dozens of articles for the Daily Yonder, CrimeReads, and elsewhere, and his fiction has been published by Shotgun Honey, Cowboy Jamboree Press's MOTEL anthology, and other publications.

