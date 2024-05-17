FE News | Actor and dementia choir advocate praises college student nursing choir





A TV actor and dementia advocate has sent a message of support to the university's nursing students thanking them for their choir performances. Vicky McClure MBE, BBC star Course of action drama and presenter Our Dementia Choir sent a video to students participating in the University's Creative Health internship. In the post, Vicky said: Hello to all of you University of Chester Nursing students. I heard about your creative healthcare internship and it's exciting to learn that you have the opportunity to explore singing and music and their role in healthcare during your first year of training. 'nurse. Here has Our Dementia Choir we see the impact of singing not only on our choir members living with dementia, but also on their carers and the wider community. We can see for ourselves the positive impact singing in a choir can have on physical, mental and emotional health. So I hope you also feel these benefits when you get together in a group and sing. Thank you for all the work you do as a nursing student and I wish you the best in your future career. The University first piloted a Creative Health internship in 2022 and now all first-year nursing students undertake a four-week internship. As part of this internship, students work with many artists, including training and singing in a choir. Creative health is an important part of the 21st century healthcare system and the National Center for Creative Health (NCCH) has recommended that all clinicians and healthcare professionals have training and experience in this area. The choir then visits retirement homes and other public spaces to perform and inspire others with the positive and healing powers of music and to come together as a group. The placement in Chester won the Nursing Student Schedules Placement of the Year: Community in 2023 and is a case study in the CNCH Review published in December 2023. Vicky Ridgway, Professor of Nursing at the University of Chester, said: “We are really proud of our creative health placement and how it allows students to see the importance of holistic care and how art , music and dance can contribute to well-being. Jess, from the Our Dementia Choir team, said: We are honored to support such a great initiative! Music truly is medicine and seeing it as part of the training is such an important step forward towards creating a dementia friendly country! Good luck to all participants and we hope you see how incredible the power of music is!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fenews.co.uk/social-impact/dementia-choir-actor-advocate-praises-university-student-nursing-choir/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos