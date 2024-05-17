Charlyne Yi says they were abused and burned on the set of 'Time Bandits'

Actor and comedian Charlyne Yi claims she was “repeatedly physically assaulted” and “psychologically abused” by another actor on the set of “Time Bandits,” an upcoming Apple TV+ sci-fi series produced by Paramount Television Studios and directed and produced by Taika Waititi.

The series is a television adaptation of Terry Gilliam's 1981 film of the same name, which according to IMDb“centers on a young boy who discovers a time-traveling portal in his bedroom.”

Yi, 38, denounced the series and referenced abuse committed by an unnamed actor in a Instagram post on May 7.

“I was not safe, supported or protected. I was physically assaulted on several occasions by an actor, as well as psychologically,” they said, claiming to have been “annoyed by colleagues, producers and HR ” and “forced to stop”. The actor also said they were denied compensation for a back injury and post-traumatic stress disorder they claimed they suffered while filming the series.

“Instead of asking 'why it took them so long to speak out,' why not ask 'what institutions and circumstances make this dangerous?'” they captioned the post.

USA TODAY has reached out to Yi's representative for comment.

“The safety of our cast and crew is very important to us, and we take all concerns brought to us very seriously,” Paramount Television Studios said in a statement to USA TODAY on Thursday. “At the time of the complaint, Paramount Television Studios conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations that were brought to our attention. Although all investigations are confidential and we cannot comment on the details, additional steps have been taken to address concerns.”

The incident occurred 18 months ago, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly, and allegedly involved an actor running into and hitting Yi and picking him up during a scene in front of other actors and team. Yi's claim could not be substantiated, the person said.

The source said Yi's workers' compensation was not denied and their claim was being actively processed by a third-party company. The person claimed Yi was not “forced” to resign, but rather was given the option to stay on the show or leave without his contract enforced. The source also said that Yi received payment for all guaranteed episodes even though he did not appear in all of them.

In a follow-up article, the “This is 40” actor wrote that “my attacker pressed his body against me from behind,” but after trying to “push him away,” he continued to do so several times, causing pain in the lower back. Another day, the unnamed actor entered their hair and makeup trailer to drop off a jar of honey as a “gift,” which Yi saw as an attempt to “publicly control his image.” They said they later heard the actor joke about the incident and that it had been reported to HR.

“I was stood in the way, told to be grateful to be on a production set raised by a producer, told my back would be fine, minimized physical attacks, told them said I was scared, that I could barely stand without chronic pain and that mentally I wasn't doing well…” they said. “A high production job, which means big money and power that can eliminate you and sweep you under the rug, treating you inhumanely, proving their deep lack of humanity. Prioritizing people's careers and a fictional world rather than protecting the most marginalized and targeted.”

In a post Thursdaythe “Knocked Up” actor said they were taking a break from social media because they were being “harassed for speaking out.”

Yi has previously spoken out against abuse and harassment in Hollywood. In 2018, they recalled that Marilyn Manson had been abusive and used racist and sexist language on the set of “House”.

In April 2021, Yi called out Seth Rogen for allowing James Franco to participate in the filming of 2017's “The Disaster Artist.” They attempted to leave the film after learning of the sexual misconduct allegations against Franco.