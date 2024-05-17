Hollywood Sign Tour New offer from Star Track Tours





The Hollywood Sign Tour Bus is ready to go! Star Track Tours, a Hollywood travel company, announces its new tour, taking visitors to the iconic Hollywood sign. I hope people enjoy it (Visiting the Hollywood Signs) because it's a fantastic show and the price is great. —Jeff Napshin LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Star Track Tours, a longtime Hollywood tour bus company, has announced the addition of a new tour to its roster. From spring 2024, Hollywood Sign Tours are on the list. The new tours are the result of constant demand from tourists who want to see the famous monument up close. Competition in the Hollywood tourism industry is fierce, but Star Track Tours leads the pack in terms of innovation. Differentiating themselves from other tours, they have been unique in offering enhancements to their Hollywood and Beverly Hills tours, such as video screens that show the insides of stars' homes or movie filming locations at the same time as 'they pass in front of these places. The new Hollywood billboard tour is another arrow in their quiver to attract visitors to this Southern California hotspot. Not every Hollywood bus tour can offer a trip to the Hollywood sign. In fact, the roads leading to the best photo opportunities cannot accommodate large buses. This is a key selling point for Star Track Tours as their 13 seater Ford Transit vans are more agile and can go where others can't. Tours are ideal for visitors who are short on time but still want to see the best of Hollywood. The 30-minute round trip gives tourists time to take photos at one of the best spots in front of the sign (the sign's huge letters themselves are off-limits to visitors), but also included are some of the other sites famous along Hollywood Boulevard, like the Chinese. Theater, El Capitan Theater and Walk of Fame. The Hollywood Signs Tour is also cheaper than the full Hollywood/Beverly Hills Tour. Owner Jeff Napshin was excited to introduce the new tours. People have been asking us to go to the panel for years. I finally sat down and said, okay, let's do this. I hope people enjoy it because it’s a fantastic show and the price is great. In addition to this new track, Star Track Tours continually invests in vehicle maintenance, protecting its reputation as the safest track in Hollywood. We want it to be fun, Napshin said. But first it has to be safe. We get you to the panel quickly and safely and then you get the photo of your life. Tickets for the Hollywood Signs Tour are available on the company's website, along with other offers for tourists visiting Hollywood and Southern California in general. Hollywood Sign: A must-see when visiting Hollywood, California

