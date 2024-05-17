Actor Anthony Ramos, BK Borough President, revives Bushwick school's arts program





The borough president and Ramos allocated a total of $40,000 to restart an after-school arts program on the Bushwick campus, which had been paused during the pandemic.

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and actor Anthony Ramos teamed up Wednesday to bring back free, year-round after-school theater education to the Bushwick campus, a public school complex. Reynoso and Ramos said they are awarding a total of $40,000 to Opening Act, a Brooklyn nonprofit that brings theater education to New York City public schools, according to a press release. Opening Act began partnering with the Bushwick campus in 2015, but was forced to suspend after-school programming at the Academy of Planning and Engineering in 2022 due to COVID-related budget concerns. To bring the program back for the next two school years, Reynoso will allocate $20,000 from fiscal 2025 discretionary funding, and Ramos said he will match the allocation with a $20,000 donation from the Anthony Ramos Charitable Fund. “The arts are and always have been a driver of social justice, and in our city they should be a vital part of our students’ education,” Reynoso said. “However, too often, our arts programs and aspiring artists are left without the funding, resources and spaces they need – and it starts in our schools. » Ramos, born and raised in Bushwick, is a Grammy-winning, Golden Globe- and Emmy-nominated actor best known for his roles in Hamilton, In the heights, Transformersand the summer feature film which will be released soon, TWISTS. Since receiving his own theater training at New Utrecht High School in Bensonhurst, Ramos has been a leader in advocating for arts education in New York. He currently serves on Opening Act's Artistic Advisory Board and has long championed their mission of connecting students of color and underserved students to high-quality theater programming. “I am honored to receive this proclamation here today from Borough President Reynoso, and I am grateful to be able to give back to the community that has given me so much and shaped who I am today. Brooklyn, get up! » said Ramos.

