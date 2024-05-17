Why the stench of this bad, bad iPad publicity won't go away

The Apple logo is projected on a screen before the start of a product launch event at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California, in 2019. (Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Terrible, soul-sucking advertisements are written, directed and, by the public, rejected at a moment's notice. This one is different.

The Apples Crush commercial, revealed last week and no longer scheduled to air on American television because people truly, madly, and deeply hated it, is something bigger than a failure or a mistake. Contrary to last week's throwback from Apple's VP of Marketing Communications, Tor Myhren. We missed the mark with this video and we're sorry that the ad for the new iPad Pro hit a much harder target by being both terrible and honest about Apple's vision of the future.

Take 60 seconds to watch it (it's everywhere, including YouTube), just to see how its images strike you. Snatch off a more harmless one 16 year old advertisement for a long-gone LG smartphone, as well as countless videos of destruction online, Crush opens with a pile of familiar analog artifacts inside a hydraulic press. A turntable. A metronome. A trumpet. An angry bird. An anti-stress ball with big eyes, ready to burst.

The machine comes to life, causing the artifacts to die. Out of the rubble: the iPad Pro, the thinnest ever, capable of doing what all that other junk did, but (this part isn't in the ad) with a little help from artificial intelligence generative integrated into the small chip inside the iPad Pro. small frame.

Apple is very interested, albeit belatedly, in the calming and harmless term Generative AI. Generative AI subsists on scraping and collecting existing work online, rarely with any compensation to whoever created the content in the first place. This feeds the software in order to train it and make its results appear creative or practical if not human, at least humanoid.

The technological superpower boarded this barely regulated high-speed train late. But the iPad Pro, as fairness analyst Dan Ives said on Bloomberg Television on May 11, marks the first step in Apple's hoped-for supercycle of AI-driven product upgrades.

I spoke with Matt Zoller Seitz, who lives in Dallas, about the continuing implications of the Crush ad and Apple's focus on generative AI. He wrote beautifully on the subject. for rogerebert.comwhere he serves as editor-in-chief, in addition to being a TV critic for New York Magazine and vulture.com.

The following has been edited for clarity and length.

Q: Matt, were you satisfied with Apple's official apology for the Crush ad?

A: Let's just say that I would have appreciated a more sincere and detailed apology for the outrageous nature of the offense committed against art and artists. It was more like “Our fault”. Which to me is almost as offensive as the ad itself.

Q: Most people don't remember the scripted words in Ridley Scott's 1984 Macintosh commercial because they were visually haunting. But the dictator on the video wall had this Orwellian line about government guidelines for information purification. To me, it felt like the new iPad ad was made under the same guidelines.

A: That’s true! And let's not minimize the violence of seeing these beautiful objects destroyed, represented with great relish. This is a violation. People who didn't care about this question, it actually triggered something in them, a deep revulsion. In the background of one shot, there's a framed photograph being destroyed, and I can't stop thinking about it. Someone, a decorator, put a lot of thought into what items would be included, and this was one of them.

I currently have a painting of my mother hanging on the wall behind me. Artists have photographs and drawings in their workspace for a reason. For inspiration. It could be a photo taken by another artist, a photo of his family, his children. So Apple makes sure that even the tokens and memories that fuel artists' work are overwritten?

There's something I didn't say in the article I wrote, because I didn't think about it until after it was published. You cannot create art with this software (iPad Pro). But you can produce content with it. A rough facsimile of something creative, for YouTube and other platforms to take advantage of. I think that's what advertising is really telling us. If we take the artist out of the equation, then everyone can produce their own content. And for anyone who will pay something for it.

The use of generative AI is, in my opinion, a fundamental shift in the way technology is used in relation to the arts. It's not like a word processing program with spell checking. Or a graphics program where you can draw with a stylus on the screen. This sounds more like Tim Robbins' line in The Player: What an interesting concept it is to eliminate the writer from the artistic process. If we can just get rid of these actors and directors, we might have something here.

Q: And that was a generation ago, before Apple! What do you say to people who argue that the Crush ad was good and generative AI is more than good, and even if it wasn't, it's too late?

A: Here's what I'm saying: this technology wouldn't exist without the pre-existing work of artists. I don't care if they use dead artists to train the software. What offends me is that writers, artists, musicians, filmmakers who are alive and trying to make a living see their work used as training. This is a massive theft of intellectual work and intellectual property on a scale never seen before. And it's really no different if we lived in a country where someone comes in and says, OK, from now on all the work done by the construction industry is going to disappear. We now have these machines and have trained them to study the actions of human construction crews without their knowledge or consent. Would people take this lying down?

The least that should happen is the equivalent of the Bill of Rights, governing the release of AI content into the wild. Any image, music or piece of writing generated with the help of AI software must be clearly marked as such. The onus should not be on the average person to prove something wrong. And everyone whose art, writing or music was used to train so-called generative AI should be compensated by these companies. Period.

Q: The one thing that sticks out to me about the Apples Crush ad? It’s a reminder of the fallibility of any creative human endeavor, even if it’s an ad selling an arguably anti-human view of technology.

A: I saw something on Twitter, I refuse to call it anything else, that I think about a lot. Someone said: I didn't believe in the concept of a human soul until I saw AI-generated artwork. I believe in something like a soul. This comes through in art, in music, in cinema. And when a machine does it? You can say. If you care, you can make a difference. But that's a big if. I think a lot of people decided not to care. And these are the people I fear the most.

Michael Phillips is a critic for the Chicago Tribune.