Police: Man injured his 15- and 21-year-old nephews before killing himself in Hollywood – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) – A man fatally shot his young nephews before turning the gun on himself in a Hollywood neighborhood, police said. Hollywood police and fire units responded to the scene Thursday afternoon along the 5800 block of McKinley Street after receiving a call about a shooting around 4:25 p.m. Responding officers arrived to find the man and his nephews, aged 15 and 21, suffering from gunshot wounds. 7Skyforce captured several Hollywood police vehicles on the road in front of the home, which was completely surrounded by crime scene footage. Detectives later identified the man as 53-year-old Tony Wierzba. Hours later, 7News cameras captured friends and family members outside their homes, as they tried to make sense of the tragedy. He was a great guy, just under a lot of pressure, a lot of stress, said Eddie Bruns, a friend of Wierzba's. He's such a laid back guy. I mean, it's crazy that he did that, said Dean Gregorio, another friend. Relatives remain mystified. His mother was among those who gathered in front of the residence Thursday evening. Firefighters said they pronounced Wierzba dead and transported the two surviving victims to Memorial Regional Hospital's trauma center. As of Thursday evening, the nephews were listed in critical condition. Relatives identified the youngest victim as Alex. Disbelief, just disbelief, Bruns said. It doesn't seem right, it just isn't, because he would call me to talk to me if he was down or down, Gregorio said. I know he went through some problems and everything. It's just that I don't know why he broke down; This is unusual for him. Officers blocked off the intersection of North 58th Avenue and McKinley Street, while investigators said they interviewed witnesses. Neighborhood residents shared their concerns. I've been here in Florida for a year and a half now, and I've heard of three shootings in the neighborhoods I've been to. You know, it's crazy, said Chad Premo. This is my bus stop. I have to come tomorrow; It’s just crazy,” Victor Mott said. Honestly, this scares me a little. Very sad for this loss, you know, said another local resident. After dark, other friends and neighbors learned of the shooting. They said they prayed for their nephews' recovery but would be haunted by everything they didn't know. It didn’t see it coming, that’s for sure, Bruns said. You don't know what people are going through in their lives. It remains unclear exactly how the shooting happened, as police continue to investigate. Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Join our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox

