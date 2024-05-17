'The Big Cigar' Gives Huey P. Newton the Hollywood Treatment

At one point in the new Apple TV+ miniseries The big cigar, Black Panther Party founder Huey P. Newton (André Holland) attends a party and remembers the time he and film producer Bert Schneider (Alessandro Nivola) tried to write a film about his life, which would have starred comedian Richard Pryor (Inny Clemons). . The key, Schneider explains: “If it's going to be a biopic, you have to pick a moment in Huey's life that means something. Don't just go from womb to tomb.

However The big cigar features flashbacks to Newton creating and leading the Black Panthers, it focuses primarily on a brief period in 1974. Accused of the murder of sex worker Kathleen Smith, Huey turns to Schneider and his producing partner Steve Blauner (PJ Byrne) for help in leaving the country.

To return to the thesis of Schneider's party, this is indeed the story of a moment in Newton's life rather than the “from the womb to the grave” approach which runs through so many cinematic and television biographies. . But what exactly does this particular moment mean?

Above all, it seems that The big cigar turned the vibrant, complicated, and sometimes deeply ugly story of Huey Newton's life into another Hollywood tale about the beauty of Hollywood.

The show is adapted by Winning time co-creator Jim Hecht of a Playboy article by journalist Joshuah Bearman, whose work has already been transformed into Argo. The plot is awfully similar to the Best Picture Oscar winner: most of the miniseries focuses on Schneider and Blauner simulating the production of a Blaxploitation film (the titular film). Big cigar) as a cover to smuggle Huey from California to Cuba, just like Ben Affleck and friends Argo pretended to make a science fiction epic to save the Iranian hostages.

Hecht spends a lot of time exploring the significance of what Newton did in creating the Panthers and turning them into a political power in the late '60s and early '70s. But orienting the miniseries around another showbiz heist suggests that The big cigar is ultimately less interested in truly exploring its protagonist, what motivated him, and what he meant to the world, for good and bad.

Holland plays Huey with the same reserved but unmistakable screen presence that he has brought to all of his TV roles, from the great Steven Soderbergh hospital drama. The Knick to something as twisty as the 2020 Netflix jazz dramaThe whirlwind

. He narrates the miniseries in a soft, lilting cadence that belies Newton's legend as a black man who terrified the white establishment. The flashbacks act as distractions from the main story – welcome to another series with a fractured timeline that does more harm than good – but Holland is charismatic enough that he could have delivered a fully focused version of the series about Newton's time with the Panthers. There is, for example, a sequence in the first episode about the three years Newton spent in solitary confinement for a manslaughter conviction that was later overturned. The whole thing is simply the star alone on screen, talking to herself or addressing the audience. Holland and Don Cheadle, who directed the first two episodes (and who has his own history with Soderbergh), understand that the scenes don't need anyone else to be heartbreaking. For a while there was a plan for Barry Jenkins to resurrect

The Knick for a new season where Holland would be in the lead. However, late last year, HBO boss Casey Bloys suggested the project was unlikely to move forward, since he and his team weren't crazy about the scripts. But The big cigarcontinues to turn away from the broader legend of Huey Newton to focus on this small part of it, and on Bert Schneider's role as a rebel producer who helped usher in the era of New Hollywood through movies like EasyRider, Five easy piecesAnd The last image session . Despite the more ostentatious setting – and despite Cheadle and the other directors' deployment of split screens and other spectacular techniques that look like holdovers from Hecht's work on

– the caper story mostly fails. We don't get enough details about how the fake movie scam worked to make it as wild as the show obviously thinks it is. And the tension between Bert (who wants to revolutionize the world rather than revolutionize cinema) and Steve (who just wants to make movies and is upset that Bert is about to bankrupt their production company to help Huey) never takes hold. truly life. . (The best part of this section of the plot features Noah Emmerich in a small role as Bert's older brother Stanley, who ran Columbia Pictures and had no interest in the life of a movie maverick. ) Related Hecht and company end up blurring the lines between Newton's reality and the falsification in which Schneider and Blauner specialize. There is a scene in a later episode where Huey watches a

film in a cinema while would-be assassins shoot at the deli where he is supposed to be. Rather than providing a contrast between the two, the sloppy hit is shot and edited as if it could be performed in the same theater; it is even composed to a song by Curtis Mayfield. TendencyIn an early episode, we see Holland in a recreation of the iconic photo of a seated Newton holding a rifle in one hand and a spear in the other. This fictional Huey is not comfortable with the image, nor with how it has shaped the world's perception of him. In his narration, he quotes a phrase from the French philosopher Michel Foucault, suggesting that when an image becomes iconic, it becomes impossible to see anything else.

The big cigar , unfortunately, seems most interested in the icon Huey, to the point where he ignores virtually every detail of the murder he's been accused of. (The latest headlines about what happened to everyone after the events of the series also do not address allegations that the Panthers later tried to murder a witness in the case to prevent him from testifying against Newton.)Such disorder appears as an accessory to the magic of cinema which permeatesThe big cigar. At one point, Huey even gives a speech about the importance of the work Bert and Steve are doing and how it helps inspire people like him. It’s amazing that he goes on and on about channeling Nicole Kidman and saying, “

Somehow grief feels good in a place like this