Entertainment
Big Cigar Review Proves Hollywood Can't Be Trusted to Tell the Stories of Black Radicals | Television
A A few years ago, in a conversation with three Chicago-area Black Lives Matter activists, I mentioned the then-upcoming film Judas and the Black Messiah, starring Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton, vice-president of the Black Panther Party in Illinois, who was assassinated by Chicago police, with the help of the FBI, in 1969, at the age of 21. Were they eager to see this local hero brought to the big screen? Their collective eye roll was so hard it almost broke through the wall. I mean, the CIA has a liaison office at Hollywood, said one of them. It is impossible to go through this system and expect an authentic representation of an anti-capitalist revolutionary.
Regardless, The Big Cigar is the latest attempt to achieve such a representation. It stars Moonlights' Andre Holland as Black Panther Party co-founder Huey P Newton, and tells the (sort of) true story of Newton's 1974 flight to Cuba to escape a murder charge , with the help of Hollywood producer Bert Schneider (Alessandro Nivola) and an entirely fake film called The Big Cigar. This sounds like the plot of 2012's Oscar-winning Argo, because it is, and because both were originally culled from magazine articles written by the same reporter from long-timer, Joshuah Bearman.
The appeal of the adaptation is obvious: a border-hopping caper storyline set against a backdrop of radical 1970s chic. But while Argo began to grow within months of the article's publication (with a little help from the CIA's aforementioned Hollywood office), it took 12 years, a global protest movement, and the subsequent integration of ideas previously radical anti-racists for Huey's revolution to be televised.
This is due at least in part to the FBI's campaign of sabotage against black leaders in the 20th century, which was so ruthlessly effective that it remains almost impossible to separate truth from deliberate distortions, or to sort these threads according to any moral consistency. Was Newton really guilty of the serious crimes he was accused of (but not convicted of) in '74, including the murder of a 17-year-old girl? Furthermore, can the violence of the oppressed ever be meaningfully measured against the violence of their oppressors?
Wherever you stand personally, don't expect this drama to roll up its pant legs and wade into the quagmire of controversy. The Big Cigar avoids by focusing narrowly on Newton's relationship with real-life Hollywood player Schneider, the well-connected son of a former Columbia Pictures executive, who, fresh off the success of the 1969 counterculture classic, EasyRider., wants to be associated with a just cause. There are flashbacks to other important moments in Newton's past, but these offer little context to the man's character. If anything, the back-and-forth deprives us of a sense of how pressures might have built up to knock him off course.
The Big Cigar has no sense of historical issues (the undercover FBI agents are depicted as Keystone cops in bellbottoms and love beads), but it takes an interesting approach to the question of Hollywood's role In all of this. When Newton and Schneider first meet, it is at a glitzy showbiz party hosted by the latter, where, between one-liners and laughter with Jack Nicholson, he enthusiastically defends the world-changing power of cinema . Newton is skeptical. He has been warned that Hollywood is a fast track to capitalist co-optation, and he generally has the same misgivings expressed by my Chicago BLM friends nearly half a century later.
However, Schneider isn't giving up, and neither is The Big Cigar. There's a scene much later in the series where the two men are sitting by the pool with a typewriter, developing a script for the Newton biopic, when Richard Pryor (Inny Clemons) interjects: You know what, Bert? You should be there too! The darling establishment! Bert hesitates modestly: don't put me in it. This is not my story. But Pryor insists, I've been in Hollywood long enough to know that it won't happen unless you put a white no one inside.
If this is what writers who put their own preemptive responses to criticism into the mouth of a famously incisive black comedian seem to be like, then you have to admire the moxie.
Unfortunately, it's the navel-gazing of self-identified good white people (altruism? narcissism? guilt?) that provides this miniseries with the most compelling thematic threads. Boring, because by casting Schneider as co-lead in what should have been Huey P Newton's story, The Big Cigar provided a disheartening answer to its own ever-relevant question: No, Hollywood cannot be trusted to authentically tell the stories of black radicals; the compulsion to center whiteness is simply too strong.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/article/2024/may/17/the-big-cigar-review-huey-p-newton-black-panther-cuba
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump launches all-caps attack on Joe Biden after agreeing to debate
- Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: UK fight start time, TV channel, live stream, PPV price and massive Saudi title fight card
- Big Cigar Review Proves Hollywood Can't Be Trusted to Tell the Stories of Black Radicals | Television
- I Tested 5 Abercrombie Summer Dresses to See Which I Loved (and Which I Didn't)
- Santa Clarita boy helps give back to hospital that saved him
- Alabama football recruiting tracker
- Google wants judges rather than juries to decide future antitrust lawsuits in Virginia
- Turkey imposes heavy sentences on Kurdish leaders, dashing hopes for democratic change
- Hunter Biden's Hollywood benefactor is 'strained' after paying legal bills for years: report
- Chicago BBB Exposes Prom Dress Scam: Prom Attendees Pay Double
- Why EMPI is the foundation for health tech innovation
- The Kansas City Chiefs kicker has suffered backlash after his opening speech