Big Cigar Review Proves Hollywood Can't Be Trusted to Tell the Stories of Black Radicals | Television

A A few years ago, in a conversation with three Chicago-area Black Lives Matter activists, I mentioned the then-upcoming film Judas and the Black Messiah, starring Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton, vice-president of the Black Panther Party in Illinois, who was assassinated by Chicago police, with the help of the FBI, in 1969, at the age of 21. Were they eager to see this local hero brought to the big screen? Their collective eye roll was so hard it almost broke through the wall. I mean, the CIA has a liaison office at Hollywood, said one of them. It is impossible to go through this system and expect an authentic representation of an anti-capitalist revolutionary.

Regardless, The Big Cigar is the latest attempt to achieve such a representation. It stars Moonlights' Andre Holland as Black Panther Party co-founder Huey P Newton, and tells the (sort of) true story of Newton's 1974 flight to Cuba to escape a murder charge , with the help of Hollywood producer Bert Schneider (Alessandro Nivola) and an entirely fake film called The Big Cigar. This sounds like the plot of 2012's Oscar-winning Argo, because it is, and because both were originally culled from magazine articles written by the same reporter from long-timer, Joshuah Bearman.

The appeal of the adaptation is obvious: a border-hopping caper storyline set against a backdrop of radical 1970s chic. But while Argo began to grow within months of the article's publication (with a little help from the CIA's aforementioned Hollywood office), it took 12 years, a global protest movement, and the subsequent integration of ideas previously radical anti-racists for Huey's revolution to be televised.

This is due at least in part to the FBI's campaign of sabotage against black leaders in the 20th century, which was so ruthlessly effective that it remains almost impossible to separate truth from deliberate distortions, or to sort these threads according to any moral consistency. Was Newton really guilty of the serious crimes he was accused of (but not convicted of) in '74, including the murder of a 17-year-old girl? Furthermore, can the violence of the oppressed ever be meaningfully measured against the violence of their oppressors?

Discouraging Holland as Huey P Newton with Alessandro Nivola as Hollywood producer Bert Schneider in The Big Cigar. Photo: Apple TV+

Wherever you stand personally, don't expect this drama to roll up its pant legs and wade into the quagmire of controversy. The Big Cigar avoids by focusing narrowly on Newton's relationship with real-life Hollywood player Schneider, the well-connected son of a former Columbia Pictures executive, who, fresh off the success of the 1969 counterculture classic, EasyRider., wants to be associated with a just cause. There are flashbacks to other important moments in Newton's past, but these offer little context to the man's character. If anything, the back-and-forth deprives us of a sense of how pressures might have built up to knock him off course.

The Big Cigar has no sense of historical issues (the undercover FBI agents are depicted as Keystone cops in bellbottoms and love beads), but it takes an interesting approach to the question of Hollywood's role In all of this. When Newton and Schneider first meet, it is at a glitzy showbiz party hosted by the latter, where, between one-liners and laughter with Jack Nicholson, he enthusiastically defends the world-changing power of cinema . Newton is skeptical. He has been warned that Hollywood is a fast track to capitalist co-optation, and he generally has the same misgivings expressed by my Chicago BLM friends nearly half a century later.

However, Schneider isn't giving up, and neither is The Big Cigar. There's a scene much later in the series where the two men are sitting by the pool with a typewriter, developing a script for the Newton biopic, when Richard Pryor (Inny Clemons) interjects: You know what, Bert? You should be there too! The darling establishment! Bert hesitates modestly: don't put me in it. This is not my story. But Pryor insists, I've been in Hollywood long enough to know that it won't happen unless you put a white no one inside.

If this is what writers who put their own preemptive responses to criticism into the mouth of a famously incisive black comedian seem to be like, then you have to admire the moxie.

Unfortunately, it's the navel-gazing of self-identified good white people (altruism? narcissism? guilt?) that provides this miniseries with the most compelling thematic threads. Boring, because by casting Schneider as co-lead in what should have been Huey P Newton's story, The Big Cigar provided a disheartening answer to its own ever-relevant question: No, Hollywood cannot be trusted to authentically tell the stories of black radicals; the compulsion to center whiteness is simply too strong.