Hollywood police investigate triple shooting leaving 1 dead, 2 hospitalized
MIAMI – One person is dead and two others were rushed to a local hospital following a shooting in Hollywood Thursday afternoon.
Police said they received a call shortly before 4:30 p.m. about a shooting near the 5800 block of McKinley Street.
Upon arrival, police located three victims. One was pronounced dead and two were rushed to Memorial Regional, where their conditions are unknown.
Police said no suspects are at large.
Neighbors say the slain man lived with two nephews whose father was killed 15 years ago.
According to neighbors, the man attempted suicide. They claim the nephews tried to stop him.
Gunshots injured all three.
According to neighbors, the deceased man drove tow trucks and looked out for everyone in his community.
“He would always come over and ask us how we were doing. We would go over there and check on him…” said neighbor Michelle McDougall. “He looked like a gentle giant.”
“He was constantly entertaining and watching over the neighborhood and was just a good guy, cooking for his family.”
“He would do anything for anyone.”
Authorities continue to investigate.
