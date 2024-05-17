Heeramandis Taha Shah Badussha on Co-Actor Sharmin Segal Being Trolled for Her Expressionless Acting: She Tried Her Best, How's It for the Audience | Bollywood News

Taha Shah Badussha rejoices over the success of Netflix's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, and by his own admission, it was something he hadn't expected. But unfortunately, his co-star, Sharmin Segalwho plays Alamzeb and his love in The Sanjay Leela Bhansali Show, didn't receive the same love for his performance. Taha finally opened up about the criticism her co-star faced for her “expressionless” acting. In a recent interview with Zoomthe Baar Baar Dekho actor, who plays Tajdar Balochi, defended Sharmin's performance and work ethic, highlighting the challenges of being a newcomer in the industry. For the uninitiated, Sharmin is Bhansali's niece.

“Sharmin has only done two films, and her method is to keep it subtle,” Taha explained, adding, “Having worked with her, I know she gave her best as an actress. I didn't expect to receive so much love and appreciation for my role, that's why the audience can be quite unpredictable to be honest. When it comes to Sharmin and her performance, I literally lived with her on the sets. She was always punctual and tried to do her best. How this presents itself to the public is a different ball game and I can't comment on that. But I know she has a big heart. She was always there on set and as an actress, that's what you all need.

According to Taha, by comparing Sharmin to veteran actors and her co-stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditi Rao Hydari, who have years of experience under their belt, is not fair. “Manisha ma’am has worked with the best of the best directors and the best of the best actors. People learn over time. If the audience found fault with Sharmin, she will do even better. I know she wants and is eager to learn,” he added.

While Manisha's character Mallikajaan, may have appeared intimidating on screen, Taha shared that off screen, the actor was the complete opposite. “Madam Manisha Koirala jokes off the set and not on the set,” he revealed. Taha emphasized that despite her professionalism, she was never intimidating. “She kept her character. She is very serious and doesn't even laugh in her character. When she came on set with her mother and she said she liked my acting. The scene, where I meet her to ask for Alabzeb's hand, was shot twice. Firstly, without Farida Jalal madam. She was quite sporty doing that scene,” he said.

Talking about veteran actress Farida Jalal, who plays her grandmother in the show, Taha praised her cheerful presence and resilience on the set. “Farida ji was a little bundle of joy, a real soldier. Despite her age and health problems, she never gave up. She shared with me the story of her late husband and soul mate. Every time she talked about him, she cried. She thinks he’s waiting for her up there,” Taha remembers fondly.