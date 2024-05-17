



Summary Lewis Pullman avoids confirming Sentry's role in Thunderbolts*.

Pullman hints at wanting a long-term character in the MCU.

Rumors suggest that Sentry could become the antagonist of the film.



Love at first sight* The Sentry actor is playing coy about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After multiple delays to the film, changes were made to the star cast of Love at first sight*, original Sentry actor Steven Yeun ended up leaving the project. The role, which would be important to the MCU film, was later rumored, with one actor emerging as Marvel's new Bob Reynolds, aka Sentry. However, the secrecy surrounding the MCU character remains. On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Lewis Pullman evaded questions about Sentry's role in Marvel's Love at first sight*.

However, the actor revealed what he would like if he joined the franchise, saying: “You would want it to be a character that you can live with for a long timePullman also burst out laughing after seeing an image of Sentry from Marvel Comics and was asked if he had ever worn something similar. Although Pullman did not reveal any details about the plot of the Marvel film , Love at first sight* or the role of Sentry, rumors are circulating about his character. Related Who are the MCU Thunderbolts? Team Members, Origin and History of the Comic Explained Marvel Studios is officially working on a Thunderbolts movie, with production beginning in 2023. Here's everything you need to know about the Thunderbolts!

Thunderbolts* Sentry Rumors Explained Lewis Pullman could have a dual role

In February, an explosive report revealed initial plans for Love at first sight* ending with many deaths. According to the report, previous versions of the film's storyline focused on the team going on a mission and dying at the end. It was before The bear Showrunner Joanna Calo was brought in to work on the film's script, so there should be some changes to the story, which should include how many Love at first sight* the members survive at the end of the film. Where this connects to Sentry is the fact that Pullman's Marvel character would have been the main antagonist of the film. Sentry is a hero in Marvel Comics, and the character is expected to start out that way in the film. However, rumors claim that Bob Reynolds will turn to the dark side and take on the team. Considering Sentry's immense power – he's one of Marvel's Superman-type characters – and the MCU's Thunderbolts being primarily comprised of super-soldiers, the team wouldn't really be a match for Sentry.

Even though Sentry is a hero, Bob Reynolds harbors a great darkness within him. In the comics, when Bob gained his powers and became a Sentry, a dark entity known as the Void bonded with him. Eventually, this twisted power took over and led to a path of death and destruction. It would be interesting to see Sentry become part of the Thunderbolts for the first time, with the team supposedly rescuing him from the vault that appeared in Florence Pugh's film. Love at first sight* set video before fighting Pullman's character as the Void in Marvel's Love at first sight*. Love at first sight (2025) Marvel's Thunderbolts is a superhero film based on the comic book team of the same name. The film is part of the fifth phase of films in the MCU. The film sees Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Wyatt Russell, the Red Guardian and more as an unlikely group of heroes and villains brought together to fight for good. Director Jake Schreier Release date May 2, 2025

Source: Happy Sad Confused

