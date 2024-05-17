Liam Neeson and Sharon Stone urge Hollywood to welcome Kevin Spacey after his acquittal of sexual assault charges

It's been almost a year since Kevin Spacey was acquitted of sexual misconduct charges, and stars are coming to the actor's defense by demanding he be allowed to resume his career in Hollywood.

After the two-part documentary “Spacey Unmasked” aired in the UK last week, fellow actors including Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson praised Spacey who was blacklisted after allegations of assault Sexual comments from various men surfaced and claimed that the industry “needs him and misses him dearly.”

“I can’t wait to see Kevin back at work,” Stone told the Telegraph.

“He's a genius. He is so stylish and fun, generous to a fault, and knows more about our business than most of us ever will.

“It’s terrible that [aspiring actors] “They blame him for not being able to reconcile with him and negotiate with themselves because they have not understood their secret agendas,” she added.

Kevin Spacey and Sharon Stone host the Gorby 80 Gala at the Royal Albert Hall on March 30, 2011 in London, England. Getty Images

Neeson shared the same sentiment and said, “I was deeply saddened to learn of these accusations against him. Kevin is a good man and a man of character. He is sensitive, articulate and non-judgmental, with a wonderful sense of humor. He is also one of our finest performers in theater and on camera. Personally, our industry needs him and we miss him greatly.

F. Murray Abraham, who won an Oscar for his role as Salieri in “Amadeus,” said: “I vouch for him unequivocally. Who are these vultures who attack a man who has publicly acknowledged his responsibility for certain behaviors, unlike so many others?

“He is a good man, I stand by him and let he who is without sin cast the first stone,” he added.

Liam Neeson appears at the premiere of the film 'Hunt For The Wilderpeople' in London. P.A.

Before its release, Spacey called the documentary a “one-sided” version of events and said the seven days he was given by Channel 4 (the first British station broadcasting the documentary) to respond was not a “fair opportunity “.

“I'm not going to stand by and allow myself to be attacked by a dying network's one-sided documentary about me in its desperate bid for ratings,” Spacey wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “There is an appropriate channel to address the allegations against me and it is not Channel 4.”

“Whenever I have had time and an appropriate forum to defend myself, the allegations have not been investigated and I have been exonerated. »

He was acquitted of sexual misconduct charges in July 2023 after four weeks of testimony. Spacey had pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault, indecent assault and inciting penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The jury found him not guilty.

“I imagine many of you can understand that there is a lot to process after what just happened today,” Spacey said after court.

Pacey speaks to the media outside Southwark Crown Court in London, July 26, 2023. P.A.

“But I would like to say that I am extremely grateful to the jury for taking the time to carefully consider all of the evidence and facts before making their decision.”

“I am touched by today’s result,” he added. “I also want to thank the staff at this courthouse, security, Evan Lowenstein, and everyone who took care of us every day, my legal team… for being here every day.”

Spacey's latest acting credit is a film called “Peter Five Eight,” released earlier this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, filming took place in September 2021.

He also has a film called “The Contract” which is currently in production.