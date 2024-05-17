India's cinematic prowess is most often considered Bollywood. What is little known is that it also has a thriving regional film industry, which produces hits, as seen in last year's Oscar-winning Telugu film RRR.

The country's independent filmmakers are often overshadowed by mega production houses, but they are increasingly making their presence felt, thanks to the accessibility offered by streaming services.

The Cannes Film Festival, which began Tuesday, recognized this change. Its 77th edition will see Indian participation in almost all major sections during the 12-day event.

Never before in history has Cannes and its sidebars found space for eight Indian or Indian-themed films. At least six of them will be up for awards, Businessline reported.

Indian cinemas' previous record at Cannes was in 2013, when they sent five films to different sections. In 2012 too, India was very present with four titles.

But for many years, before and since, the pickings have been painfully slim.

A notable aspect of Indian films at Cannes this year is that they are all female-led or female-centric, except for one.

In what could herald a new era, these films, made by directors with their own unique sensibilities and approaches, shook the shadows of the gangster genre.

For the first time in 30 years, an Indian film will compete for the coveted Palme d'Or, India Today reported.

Payal Kapadias All We Imagine As Light faces, among others, the films of cinema great Francis Ford Coppola (Megalopolis), Palme d'Or veteran David Cronenberg (The Shrouds) and Oscar nominee Yorgos Lanthimos (Kinds of Kindness). .

The Malayalam film follows two nurses in Mumbai who, troubled by their relationships, decide to take a road trip to a beach town where they find a space to manifest all their dreams.

Only one Indian film has won the Palme d'Or before, in 1946. Chetan Anand's Neecha Nagar, which explored the divide between rich and poor, was an adaptation of Maxim Gorky's 1902 play The Deep.

Indian-British filmmaker Sandhya Suris Santosh is up for an award in the Un Certain Regard section, Pinkvilla reported.

Another entry is The Shameless, an Indian story told by Bulgarian director Konstantin Bojanov, featuring a mix of Indian and Nepalese actors.

The story follows two women whose bond turns into a forbidden romance, sending them on a journey to try to escape their circumstances.

Chidananda S Naiks Tournesols were the first to know that La Cinef is in competition for film school registrations.

Naik, based in Mysuru, is a qualified doctor. After completing his medical degree, he practiced for a while before enrolling in a one-year course in the television wing of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). Sunflowers was Naik's last telefilm at the institute.

Cinef has Indian filmmaker Mansi Maheshwari representing the UK. The Meerut-born animation director is in the program for Bunnyhood, an introspective graduation film made at the National Film and Television School (NFTS) in London. Maheshwari is a 2024 NFTS graduate.

Karan Kandharis Sister Midnight, an Indo-British noir drama starring renowned actress Radhika Apte, is part of the Directors' Fortnight selection. The film will be in the running for the first Quinzaine des Cinéastes Audience Award.

There is also Maisam Alis In Retreat, screened at LAcid, a space dedicated to independent cinema.

Set in picturesque Ladakh, it tells the story of a middle-aged man trying to return home to a mountain town for his brother's funeral.

I didn't know the director was young, because when you see the film, it's incredibly deep, really mature, Pamela Varela, one of LAcids' programmers, told the New York Times.

Then there is the Hindi film Kooki, which chronicles the trauma of a 16-year-old rape survivor who feels abandoned by the justice system. Directed by Pranab J. Deka, the Assam-set film also gives an insight into the culture of the region.

Rounding out India's presence at Cannes this year is a restored 4K version of Shyam Benegal's 1976 crowdfunded film Manthan.

Thierry Fremaux, the artistic director of Cannes, noticed the new generations of filmmakers in India when he announced the program in April.

These films offer what critic Namrata Joshi calls a young, inquisitive and provocative look at Indian reality.

When the festival ends on May 25, the media contingent of the world's largest film-producing country might, with their fingers crossed, have something to write about.